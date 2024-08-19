Blue Jackets Had to Move On From Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine have found a resolution to his trade request. On Monday afternoon, the Blue Jackets traded Laine and a 2026 second-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris.

As part of the deal, the Blue Jackets did not retain any salary on Laine’s deal, which had two seasons left on it at $8.7 million AAV.

Laine reportedly requested a trade from the Blue Jackets under previous leadership when GM Jarmo Kekalainen was in charge. But now under Don Waddell, Laine got his wish.

Ultimately, the Blue Jackets had no choice but to make this move now, even if the return was underwhelming.

Resetting How We Got Here

The 2023-24 season was a tough one on Laine for multiple reasons. Besides overcoming multiple injuries, he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

While it is still unknown what exactly led Laine to enter the program, his trade request did signal that he wasn’t interested in being on the Blue Jackets or around that environment. As we reported last week, Waddell said that Laine and new head coach Dean Evason had a cordial conversation. However, Laine reiterated his desire for a fresh start somewhere else.

Patrik Laine was traded to Montreal on Monday afternoon. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Waddell said last week he didn’t have anything close to making a deal. But now on Monday, he was able to complete a deal with Kent Hughes.

Make no mistake. There was urgency on Waddell’s part to get this deal done as soon as possible. Once it was reiterated that Laine didn’t want to be on the Blue Jackets, the team had to act.

Especially given the events of the last couple of seasons, the last thing the Blue Jackets needed was any kind of distraction entering training camp. With the trade completed, they not only don’t have to deal with any potential drama, they gained financial flexibility while getting a player who can help the team.

What Blue Jackets Get in Trade

The Blue Jackets get two major pieces in the trade. As we mentioned above, they get financial flexibility by not retaining any of Laine’s salary.

This extra flexibility allows the Blue Jackets to pick and choose their battles should an opportunity arise. While they don’t have to use the cap space now, they could take advantage of opportunities that arise throughout the league once training camps get underway.

Waddell being able to get out from under that contract completely was his preferred outcome. He was able to make it happen. He was also able to land a player who could see playing time in the NHL in Jordan Harris.

Harris is seen as a serviceable bottom-four defenseman with some upside. According to the below model, Harris’ projected value exceeds his current annual value.

Jordan Harris seems like a decent get — did well enough in a sheltered role that the model views him as a 4/5 defender. pic.twitter.com/UJqqBnYj1Q — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) August 19, 2024

Harris coming back in the deal also allows the Blue Jackets the option of allowing a prospect like Denton Mateychuk to start in the AHL should the team see he needs more time there. It will be interesting to see how the new regime looks at prospect development.

The Blue Jackets did have to include a 2026 second rounder to complete the deal. The fact that it’s in two years makes it less significant than first thought. They can acquire additional picks later should the opportunity arise.

Blue Jackets Made Best of Situation

Laine did not want to be a Blue Jacket. Waddell told us last week that 100% of players he spoke to wanted to be a part of the solution with the Blue Jackets.

Having Laine at training camp was simply not an option the Blue Jackets could stomach. Montreal had the cap space and was able to take on the contract in full. It was enough for Waddell to make the deal under the circumstances.

This trade is an example of a team making the best out of an unusual situation and still getting some benefits from it. One of the main jobs of both Waddell and Evason will be evaluating the team and making sure that the guys in the room want to be there.

While the return for the Blue Jackets was underwhelming for someone of Laine’s potential, they ensured that the room would be in a good place once camp opened. One cannot understate how important that is for a team when preparing for their season.

In the end, Laine has a fresh start with the Canadiens and the Blue Jackets have a fresh start of their own with financial flexibility to boot. They had no choice but to make this deal and made the best out of this situation.