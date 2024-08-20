NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Canadiens, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers chose not to match the offer sheets for Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Why, especially after clearing enough cap space to potentially match at least one? Meanwhile, why did the Blues go after these two players specifically? Finally, the Montreal Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. How does Laine feel about the deal and what went on behind the scenes before it became official?

Oilers Choose Not to Match Offer Sheets

Ryan Rishaug of TSN is noting that, according to Darren Ferris, Brobergs agent, there were multiple other teams prepared to tender an offer sheet on Philip Broberg. Only St. Louis pulled the trigger and they got their defenseman, with a forward in Dylan Holloway too. The Oilers reportedly offered two years by $1.1 million for Broberg and he jumped at the chance for four times that amount.

There is talk about the extra pick and the player St. Louis is giving Edmonton in a “separate” transaction. Rishaug noted that often the two teams will negotiate behind the scenes to work out a deal that is more equitable than the CBA compensation lays out. It is possible that the Oilers and Blues did so here. Edmonton may have threatened to match if St. Louis didn’t throw more in or said they wouldn’t match if the Blues sweetened the deal. Rishaug writes, “Team being targeted can squeeze a bit more out of them to not match. Would seem that’s what happened here.”

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This could be one of the reasons for the Ceci trade. This way, Edmonton wasn’t coming to the Blues with an empty threat.

Elliotte Friedman writes, “One thing I believe is key here: Edmonton wants flexibility to add in-season.”

Blues Go Bold and Land 2 Players They Targeted

There is lots of talk about whether the Blues were trying to hurt the Oilers, but insiders like Andy Strickland and Jeremy Rutherford and reporting that this was strictly about landing the players. Rutherford writes, “The Blues had the cap space and that’s the only way they were going to pluck two quality players out of another organization for a 2nd and 3rd.” Meanwhile, Strickland wrote early Tuesday morning:

As of last night, sources indicated the Oilers would not match either offer to Broberg and Holloway. The idea of an offer sheet is to get the player, not to screw the opposing team. Looks like the #stlblues are accomplishing what they intended. If so, St. Louis’s talent pool of players 25 and under is rich.

Patrik Laine Is Now a Montreal Canadien

The Canadiens and Blue Jackets made a trade on Monday, the Blue Jackets sending Laine and his full cap hit to Montreal. The Canadiens were linked to Laine from the start, but insiders had noted recently they didn’t believe the talk was all that serious. The Blue Jackets noted they had other offers, but their goal was to completely get out of the contract.

As for Laine, some wondered if he was keen on playing in a hockey-mad market like Montreal. He said after the deal:

“I didn’t need too much convincing, I really wanted to go to Montreal. I know the city and how much they care and how passionate the fans are. For some people it might not be the easiest place to go, but I always liked being in the spotlight on the ice.”

The Canadiens only gave up Jordan Harris and got a pick back from the Blue Jackets. That’s why they ate Laine’s entire salary in the trade.

