In today’s NHL rumors, there is news that the Ottawa Senators have begun contract extension talks with one of their young defensemen, the Dallas Stars have invited a veteran to join them on a professional tryout basis and did Connor McDavid suffer a setback in his PCL rehab? Finally, will the NHL punish Evgeni Kuznetzov?

Senators and Chabot Talking Contract Extension

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that the Ottawa Senators have entered into contract extension talks with blueliner Thomas Chabot. This comes right on the heels of the Senators inking Colin White to a six-year deal.

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

GM Pierre Dorion wouldn’t say much about the discussions but he did share the following:

“We don’t think talking publicly about any contract negotiations, whether it’s Chabot or any pending UFA, does us any good. But we understand the importance of our young core and having them in Ottawa as long as possible.” source – ‘Senators working on Thomas Chabot extension after signing Colin White’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 08/26/2019

Chabot’s entry-level contract expires after this coming season and logic would suggest the team wants to avoid any snags during negotiations with their young star. “… we’ve had discussions and I don’t think I should say anymore,” Dorion said.

Upshall to Join Dallas Stars on PTO

The hosts of the popular podcast, Spittin’ Chiclets reported this weekend that veteran forward Scottie Upshall would be attending Dallas Stars camp on a professional tryout. Sean Shapiro of The Athletic later confirmed the report.

Scottie Upshall, St. Louis Blues, January 6, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Upshall missed last season with a knee injury that caused him to fail a physical with the Edmonton Oilers during his PTO. He’s healed up and hoping to demonstrate he’s still an effective bottom-six forward.

Did Connor McDavid Suffer a Setback?

Oilers star Connor McDavid recently decided not to take part in the annual BioSteel camp in Toronto. That was a bit of a shock considering how connected he is to that camp. It was immediately assumed by many he might have suffered a setback in his injury rehab.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Mark Masters of TSN is reporting that is not the case. McDavid has been on the ice and skating, likely to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 regular season. He should even be at training camp. Pulling out was likely just a cautionary move since it’s not necessary he try to rush any comeback.

McDavid also told NHL.com that he’s been working out with James Neal all summer and he’s never seen Neal work harder. He’s excited for what the veteran winger can bring to the Oilers this season.

Kuznetzov Won’t Be The NHL’s Whipping Boy

Matt Larkin of The Hockey Hockey News says it’s unlikely that Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will miss any NHL games for testing positive for cocaine at the World Championships earlier this year. The NHL will look more closely at the situation and meet with Kuznetzov but are more likely to try and seek help than to punish.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The NHL’s understanding is that Kuznetsov “has voluntarily sought help through the education and counseling program provided for in the NHL and NHLPA collective bargaining agreement.” And, because they don’t test specifically for cocaine (it is not considered a performance-enhancing drug), the worst that might happen is that the Washington Capitals themselves might try to send a message through disciplinary action of some kind.

