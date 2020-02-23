NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, what will the Carolina Hurricanes do in goal after asking a zamboni driver to come on in relief? Are the Chicago Blackhawks set to become the NHL’s biggest sellers? What will happen with Zach Bogosian by Monday and what’s the latest on all of the trade names out of Montreal?

Hurricanes Need a Netminder, Plus…

For the Carolina Hurricanes, namely emergency goaltender David Ayres, Saturday’s game will be a once-in-a-lifetime event and memory. After both James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were forced leave the game due to injuries, Ayres came in an helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win.

Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Now reality sets in and there is no official word on Mrazek but Reimer appears to be out longer-term. If Mrazek is too, what will the Hurricanes do in net before the trade deadline? They are still in an Eastern Conference wild card race and can’t afford not to have a goalie that can help them down the stretch.

TSN’s Pierre LeBurn reports that the team plans to recall both Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers today. That’s a start. Do the Hurricanes try to add one more goalie? LeBrun adds that a number of teams have already reached out to the Hurricanes and it seems likely a move is coming.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that the teams main focus is on Chicago Blackhawks’ netminders Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. If Chicago doesn’t want to send out either player, other rental options could include veterans Jimmy Howard, Craig Anderson, or Ryan Miller, Aaron Dell or Louis Domingue.

While the focus seems to be on the goaltenders, it’s easy to forget the team needs a replacement on the blue line given the injuries to Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce. The Hurricanes have also been rumored to be in on New York Rangers’ forward Chris Kreider.

Zach Bogosian Update

After clearing waivers, it seems inevitable the Buffalo Sabres and Zach Bogosian will part ways and according to a report on Sunday morning from TSN’s NHL insider Darren Dreger, the three teams that most interested are the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Arizona Coyotes.

The Hurricanes need is obvious based on the above mentioned news surrounding the team. Dreger also mentioned the Boston Bruins, the Calgary Flames, and surprisingly the San Jose Sharks.

Latest on Montreal Canadiens Possible Trade Pieces

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry has continued to garner attention from teams but he’s not sold the Montreal Canadiens will move him prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. He believes the asking price is so high from the Canadiens, teams will eventually move on to other options.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

TVA Sports Louis Jean believes the Colorado Avalanche could have interest in forward Ilya Kovalchuk but Kovalchuk is now talking the Canadiens about an extension and he too could stick around. Speculation is the team and Kovalchuk are eyeing a one-year contract extension that could be put together rather quickly.

If there is one player that might be moved, it’s pending UFA Nate Thompson.

Blackhawks the NHL’s Biggest Sellers?

Chris Johnston said during Sportsnet’s broadcast, he believes the Chicago Blackhawks will be among the big sellers by Monday’s deadline. Named that could move included Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford in net. Insiders are waiting on defenseman Erik Gustafsson to be traded after he was left back in Chicago and didn’t joint the team on their road trip today. And, winger Brandon Saad could be had for the right price.

Gustafsson was connected in talks to the Vegas Golden Knights but Johnston believes the defenseman will wind up somewhere else.