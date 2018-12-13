In today’s rumor rundown, Elliotte Friedman provides another update to his 31 Thoughts articles which provides nuggets on everything from the Blues to the Maple Leafs, the Minnesota Wild and other teams around the NHL.

So too, Pierre LeBrun thinks the Flyers will be a team to watch as they’ve reached out to more than half of the teams in the league about a potential trade.

How the Pietrangelo Rumors Started

Elliotte Friedman admitted in his 31 Thoughts article that Nick Kypreos dropped a bomb on the hockey world when he said the Toronto Maple Leafs might be connected to the St. Louis Blues and were potentially discussing a package to land Alex Pietrangelo. Friedman tried to explain where that connection may have come from guessing that the Blues brought up William Nylander‘s name in trade talk and the only player who might have made sense for Toronto in that context was Pietrangelo.

Obviously, the Leafs opted not to move Nylander but that doesn’t remove their need to add defense before the playoffs begin. Whether or not Pietrangelo is part of that is not a given. But, Pietrangelo’s name is out there, so it shows that it might be something the Blues would consider and lends credibility to the buzz that a number of GM’s have heard anyone from St. Louis could be available for the right package including their top-end talents.

The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin lists the Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights as possible destinations for Pietrangelo.

Charlie Coyle and Bruins Linked?

There is plenty of buzz around Charlie Coyle of the Minnesota Wild, but as Coyle pointed out, “I’ve been [getting traded] to Montreal since five years ago. So it really means nothing.” He may be downplaying the speculation but there are certainly teams who have inquired and among them may be the Boston Bruins who may have also looked into Jeff Carter and Kevin Hayes.

As Friedman points out, Coyle is known as a player who keeps himself in good shape, he can play up and down your lineup in different positions, is strong and hard working. If the Wild move him, the hope is they can add a bad contract to the trade to move out a piece they want to remove from their salary cap.

Other 31 Thoughts Notables

Maple Leafs Offer Sheet

There’s certainly been some buzz around the idea that a team may tend an offer sheet to one of the big-two in Toronto (Marner and/or Matthews). Friedman points out there is some truth to it but GM’s have to consider a few things. He wrote, “As one GM said this week, there’s only one bad thing about doing it to Toronto: “Who wants to be on the receiving end of their revenge?”

Flyers and Wayne Simmonds

New Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will “re-start” contract talks with Wayne Simmonds soon. The old news was that Hextall was not interested in offering term to Simmonds but Fletcher may have a different opinion on that matter.

Outside of Simmonds, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun notes that Fletcher has already spoken with at least half the teams in the league to see what the trade market is like. It’s crystal clear now that Fletcher wants to get something going on the trade front.

Available Goaltenders

The Detroit Red Wings are wanting a first round pick for Jimmy Howard and won’t move him without a strong return.

There may be a team out there interested in netminder Craig Anderson. That said, there is real worry the Senators are overplaying Anderson and it could change their stance on acquiring him.

The Montreal Canadiens may or may not want to trade goaltender Charlie Lindgren but he’s worth keeping an eye on.

Muzzin to Tampa Not Happening

There was some buzz around both Jonathan Quick and Jake Muzzin in Los Angeles and with Muzzin’s big performances as of late, potentially a strong market out there for him in trade. There was a rumor that the Tampa Bay Lightning were linked to him but Friedman says that rumor has been debunked.

With that mind, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a team that might have interest in Muzzin and/or Alec Martinez.

