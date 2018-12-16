In today’s rumor rundown the Washington Capitals appear to be shopping one of their forwards but don’t want draft picks or prospects in return, the Philadelphia Flyers are losing so often that waiting may not be an option when it comes time to making changes and there is an update on the outlook of St. Louis trading Vladimir Tarasenko.

Capitals Shopping Andre Burakovsky

Chris Johnston said on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines that the Washington Capitals could be looking to trade forward Andre Burakovsky. In 29 games this season, Burakovsky has five goals and three assists for eight points. He carries a $3 million cap hit until the end of this season. Johnston says the Vancouver Canucks could be an interested team.

Johnston details the situation to say, “Andre Burakovsky, the talented Washington Capitals winger who has fallen a little out of favour and has had a little trouble with ice time – tonight he’s sitting out his third straight game as a healthy scratch.” Johnston said his name is out there in the trade market but Elliotte Friedman added that if the Capitals are to trade Burkovsky, they’ll want someone that can help them immediately.

Flyers May Not Be Able to Wait

During that same Headlines segment, Chris Johnston noted there could be more changes in Philadelphia and GM Chuck Fletcher could be forced to make a change with regards to head coach Dave Hakstol.

Johnston mentioned that the Flyers wanted to be patient but they may not be able to with how badly the team is currently performing. They lost again on Saturday in a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Canucks.

“While we don’t want to say anything definitive tonight it certainly is a situation that bears watching,” Johnston said. “With the Flyers wrapping up their road trip in Vancouver, it could be one where (Flyers’ GM) Chuck Fletcher is forced to make a change.”

This could also lead to some player changes as most opposing GM’s already know that Fletcher is looking to make trades before the trade freeze on December 19th.

Update on Tarasenko

After dropping the bomb last Saturday that Alex Pietrangelo might be moved out of St. Louis, Ron MacLean went back to Nick Kypreos during the Headlines segment on Sportsnet for more on the Blues, namely St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Kypreos said, “We know that Doug Armstrong wants to eventually change the make-up of his dressing room. Tarasenko is an interesting topic of discussion.” Kypreos went on to detail that Tarasenko makes good money at $7.5 million but it’s not $8.5 or $9 million per season which means there would be plenty of interested teams because that’s a good $7.5 million spent. He said of Tarasenko, “teams view him as a Phil Kessel type of guy that can come in and be a great supporting cast.”

Kypreos did say that he has a no-trade that kicks in July 1, so there is some urgency to do something this season if the Blues decide to move him. If the Blues are going to rebuild, Tarasenko could be an interesting trade chip for them.“Goal scoring’s at a premium,” added Kypreos. “A team like Carolina, that had Nylander on their watch list up until he signed with Toronto, still remains in the hunt for a goal scorer.”

Friedman interjected during the segment to say he too believes Carolina is an interesting team to watch when it comes to Tarasenko. Meanwhile, the rest of the league continues to inquire about other Blues players like Colton Parayko.

Edmonton Oilers Looking for a Defenseman?

The Edmonton Oilers have lost defenseman Oscar Klefbom for six to eight weeks with multiple breaks in his hand and a surgery that was required this weekend to repair one of the broken fingers he suffered blocking a shot. This could mean the Oilers will be in the market for a defenseman.

In the meantime, Darnell Nurse has stepped up and filled in nicely. If he continues to play well, it may mean the urgency to trade for a d-man is not as great. That said, the Oilers are also down Kris Russell.