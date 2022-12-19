NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after signing Jason Demers to a one-year deal, the Edmonton Oilers have announced an extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are said to be interested in one of Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane.

Who are they kicking tires on and does either player know what they want to do yet regarding a trade? Finally, are the Columbus Blue Jackets in or out on defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

Skinner Re-Signs With Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have announced an extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner. The deal is a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension and it was made official just minutes after Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek first broke the news on Monday morning.

The #Oilers have signed Edmonton-born goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2022

Skinner was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season and will now be signed through 2025-26. This deal will take him up to being a UFA. That’s not ideal if he becomes a megastar, but the Oilers will at least know what he is at that point and can make other plans accordingly.

In other Oilers news, the team signed defenseman Jason Demers to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K. He was already playing in Bakersfield, but this deal will allow the team to loan him to the AHL and clear his path for a call-up to play with the Oilers at some point this season. One has to imagine that the team has looked at all the defensive mistakes some of their blueliners are making and GM Ken Holland felt the need to get a more reliable and experienced defenseman in the lineup.

Are Bruins More Interested in Kane or Toews?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes that if the Bruins acquire one of Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane, they are more interested in Kane. The scribe points out that there was speculation last week that Boston might have been inquiring about Toews, but a source said Kane is who they are after.

“Was his name brought up with the Bruins? Yes, of course it was. But the Bruins weren’t the ones bringing it up. Toews comes up in basically any call to Kyle Davidson right now but it’s not always the team calling him that takes the talks in that direction. I know that right now, when it comes to the Blackhawks, its Patrick Kane that the Bruins would interested in.”

Both Kane and Toews Still Unsure About Future

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes that both Kane and Toews still aren’t sure what they want to do, especially Kane. Pagnotta writes, “There have been recent reports suggesting the 34-year-old is still unclear as to whether or not he’d welcome a move. That picture, along with that of Toews, should become brighter in the next one or two.”

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There has been more chatter connected to Kane than Toews, with teams like the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, among other clubs, having shown interest in Kane going back to last season. The Avalanche and Boston Bruins are two clubs, among others, that have inquired about Toews.

Blue Jackets In and Out on Chychrun Talks

During an episode of the Jeff Marek Show, Friedman noted the Columbus Blue Jackets have been in and out of the Jakob Chychrun trade sweepstakes for some time but he doesn’t believe the organization is prepared to trade first-rounders to acquire the defenseman.

The other teams he believes are interested include the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers have been around it. He doesn’t believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are in.

Barry Trotz Confirms He Likely Won’t Coach This Season

Speaking with Daren Millard on The Chirp podcast, former NHL coach Barry Trotz seems to have shut down any possibility of him coaching in the NHL this season. The veteran bench boss acknowledged that he has had calls from teams but he isn’t ready to get back to coaching.

I don’t know yet. I’m deciding. There’s a couple of teams that reached out, and I said I’m not there yet. I’m probably going to take the rest of the year off and see where I am. It’s still a part of me, but I’m going to continue to stay true to myself and my family right now.