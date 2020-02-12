NHL Rumors: Bouwmeester, Avalanche, Wild, Devils, Coyotes, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, expect the Colorado Avalanche to spend some money and try to acquire a couple of pieces after learning forward Nazem Kadri is out long-term. The Minnesota Wild have an asking price for Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin, there is news on Arizona’s plans for Taylor Hall and the St. Louis Blues will give an update today on Jay Bouwmeester.

Avs to Go Shopping

Head coach Jared Bednar revealed with the media on Tuesday that center Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche has suffered a lower-body injury and is set to miss “weeks, not days” of NHL action. This news means the Avs will likely go shopping before the trade deadline.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Already rumored to be on the hunt for additions to give themselves a strong chance to make a run, now that Kadri is injured media and fans should probably consider the Avalanche as an option for nearly every top name on the market.

Related: 2013 NHL Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

Sami Vatanen Getting Lots of Interest

According to Craig Custance of The Athletic (subscription required), Sami Vatanen of the New Jersey Devils is getting a ton of interest heading into this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

New Jersey Devils Sami Vatanen (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Custance writes:

Right now, there are six or seven teams in on Vatanen and it’s easy to see why. How many legitimate top-four defensemen who can move the puck like Vatanen are there available? Not many. New Jersey can sit and wait on the best offer and that’s the plan for the Devils. source – ‘NHL Trade Big Board 2.0: 23 players who could move before the deadline’ – Craig Custance – The Athletic – 02/11/2020

There are rumblings the Carolina Hurricanes might be interested after losing Dougie Hamilton to a broken fibula. He’s likely to miss the remainder of the regular season and the Hurricanes might be looking for a replacement.

Pierre LeBrun noted that the Hurricanes aren’t looking for a rental though which could pose an issue with Vatanen and perhaps Matt Dumba is more likely.

Related: The NHL 600-Goal Club

Dumba Price Set on the Market

Speaking of Dumba, it appears the Minnesota Wild know what they want if they’re going to consider moving the defenseman. Darren Dreger reports the ask if a top-line center. At the very least, a second-line center plus a pick or prospect.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

A similar price has been set for Jonas Brodin but the Wild are fielding calls on both players. It’s unlikely anyone in contention would part with those kinds of assets on the way to the playoffs which means if a deal does happen, it would either be with someone not in the hunt or during the summer, potentially around the NHL Entry Draft.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Devils, Maple Leafs, More

Taylor Hall Will Not Be Traded

According to Pierre Lebrun of TSN, the Arizona Coyotes are not looking to move forward Taylor Hall regardless of how the next two weeks look. GM of the Coyotes John Chayka is in a tricky spot considering he could recoup assets in a Hall trade but he’d like to try and re-sign Hall to an extension.

Taylor Hall, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

No player of Hall’s magnitude has been moved twice in just over a month before the deadline but it’s not common for a player to be picked up as a rental, the team not make it after picking him up and then move him. So too, Hall has said he’s unwilling to talk extension during the season which means Chayka must know the odds of retaining Hall on a long-term deal are low.

Chayka could see this decision backfire but he knows it’s a gamble.

Related: Two Weeks to Trade Deadline: Top NHL Rumors and Storylines

Latest on Jay Bouwmeester

After a scary incident during the Blues and Ducks game, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The good news is that Bouwmeester was texting with friends and using Facetime last night from the hospital. Reports are he’s doing well.

The Blues have issued a statement Wednesday saying Blues GM Doug Armstrong will address the media with an update this afternoon in Las Vegas at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. The statement will be streamed live on the Blues official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.