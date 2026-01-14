NHL Rumors: Fleury Return, Canucks and Senators at Crossroads

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Marc-André Fleury’s candid comments about retirement have reignited speculation about a potential return, the Vancouver Canucks continue to focus on getting the best trade return for Kiefer Sherwood, the New Jersey Devils are navigating a tricky situation with Dougie Hamilton, and the Ottawa Senators are approaching a crossroads as the trade deadline draws closer.

Fleury’s Retirement Reflections Spark Oilers, Canadiens Buzz

Marc-André Fleury may be retired, but he doesn’t sound fully done with hockey. The veteran netminder admitted this week that teams have contacted him about a return, and while he avoided naming names, he acknowledged the temptation. “I’ve toyed with the idea a bit,” Fleury said, noting how much he misses competing and being part of a team.

Teams like Edmonton and Montreal have been linked in the past, but it’s unclear if they’ve reached out. When asked, he responded, “I would prefer not to answer the question. Out of respect for the teams and their goalkeepers.”

The Oilers already have Tristan Jarry, Calvin Pickard, and Connor Ingram, yet Jarry’s recent injury and looming roster decisions keep the crease unsettled. Montreal presents a cleaner narrative, with lingering questions around Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes. Either way, the door isn’t fully closed on a Fleury return.

Canucks Holding Firm on Kiefer Sherwood’s Trade Value

Kiefer Sherwood has quietly become one of Vancouver’s most discussed trade chips, but the Canucks aren’t in a rush to sell low. Sherwood brings goals, physicality, penalty killing, and energy, all at a team-friendly price—exactly the profile playoff teams covet. Originally, it was suggested that a first-round pick might be required to land him, but timing and leverage could change the return.

Insiders have confirmed Vancouver has already turned down offers centered around a second-round pick and a strong prospect. The team is holding out, but the looming Olympic roster freeze and his injury status complicate matters. As the deadline approaches, the Canucks may need to set more realistic expectations.

Sherwood is valuable, but the gap between what teams are willing to pay and what Vancouver hopes to receive could determine how this situation ends.

Devils Expect to Move Dougie Hamilton—Eventually

Dougie Hamilton’s situation in New Jersey remains delicate. Pierre LeBrun reported surprise around Hamilton returning to the Devils’ lineup just a day after being a healthy scratch, but the optics of a trade haven’t changed: the veteran defenseman is still likely to be moved.

The challenge lies in his contract, with two years remaining at a $9 million cap hit, making any deal complex.

Potential fits like the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs have been mentioned, though interest depends heavily on cost and retention. New Jersey is also exploring ways to move Ondrej Palat in a separate cap-clearing effort, but his $6 million hit presents similar hurdles.

Senators Near Decision Point on Buyer or Seller Path

According to Darren Dreger, the next seven to 10 games will determine whether the Ottawa Senators become buyers or sellers at the deadline. GM Steve Staios has been active, recently scouting the Canucks, but that appears to be more groundwork than imminent action.

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun writes: