NHL Rumors: Predators, Devils, Oilers, Jets, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators are reportedly working with Yaroslav Askarov on different scenarios regarding his future. Meanwhile, Brendan Dillon confirmed that the New Jersey Devils tried to acquire last season at the NHL Trade Deadline. Is Connor McDavid’s wedding and Leon Draisaitl’s engagement one of the main reasons a Draisaitl extension in Edmonton hasn’t happened yet? Finally, are things getting messy with Rutger McGroarty trade talks and are potential trade partners walking away after what they’re hearing?

Could the Predators and Askarov Be Working on a Possible Trade?

Michael Gallagher of MG Sports tweeted that Askarov’s agent Dan Milstein recently spoke to a Russian news outlet about his client’s future and the suggestion seems to be that the goaltender and the team might be mapping out different scenarios and that includes a possible trade. Milstein said, “Askarov has the potential and should become an elite goaltender in the NHL. Recently we have been working together with the club under different scenarios. Yaroslav has proven himself that he’s an NHL player.”

Askarov has potential, but he’s only played in three NHL games. The Predators aren’t planning on giving him a long look on the NHL roster next season while they have Juuse Saros signed to a big contract and Scott Wedgewood and Kevin Lankinen also on the roster. This all could lead to a trade if Askarov isn’t happy with his development path in Nashville.

The Devils Wanted Dillon Last Season

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports that when Brenden Dillon signed with the New Jersey Devils at the start of free agency, it wasn’t the only time the team showed interest in him. According to Dillon himself, on Sportsnet’s The Hockey PDOcast, the Devils had inquired about landing him in a trade last season. They wanted him at the NHL trade deadline last season but the Winnipeg Jets weren’t selling.

“But when Jersey came, I mean, I know there was interest from them at the trade deadline this year,” Dillon explained. “And of course, with Winnipeg, we were having a strong season and they weren’t going to be moving any UFAs.” It all worked out for Dillon who wound up in New Jersey as a free agent this offseason.

Is Draisaitl’s Extension About Timing?

Bryan Hayes got into a discussion about the timing of Leon Draisaitl’s extension in Edmonton around the same time that it was learned the Oilers star forward got engaged. Congratulations go out to Draisaitl and his long-time girlfriend Celeste Desjardins. He is the second player where a wedding is a big part of the storyline of the summer.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Connor McDavid is getting married later this month and the wedding led to discussion about the timing of extensions in Edmonton, where Draisaitl can now sign at any time and commit long-term to the Oilers. Hayes says all of the wedding stuff and the fact the Oilers just finished their season is part of why a deal isn’t done yet. Suggesting Draisaitl and McDavid are tied at the hip and with the belief that their significant others are close, the odds that deals get done for these two players is high.

Hayes notes:

And this is all going to be linked, I think Draisaitl’s future to Connor McDavid. And why I bring McDavid’s marriage up is because obviously he’s preoccupied, but at some point, I’m sure Draisaitl and McDavid are going to have a chat and try to work this out. What does the future look like, right? Because I think they’re mostly tied at the hip. It feels like Draisaitl’s gonna be there long-term. McDavid’s gonna be there long term and vice versa. And I know people are really anxious about that in Edmonton but it does feel like that could be the case here.

Hayes believes there should and will be a lot more movement on the Draisaitl talks after McDavid’s wedding. Only if Leon gets to camp without a deal and/or there’s talk of a one-year extension on the table should Oilers fans get nervous.

Did the Canadiens Back Out of a Trade for Rutger McGroarty?

When it comes to trade discussions about Rutger McGroarty and why a deal hasn’t happened that would send the talented prospect out of Winnipeg yet, reports are that things are getting messier and more complicated by the day. McGroarty has requested a trade, and the team appears ready to move him. However, speculation is that his attitude and need for assurances have become a real issue.

The latest rumor is that the Canadiens have shown significant interest, with speculation suggesting that GM Kent Hughes has offered Filip Mesar, a 2025 first-round pick, and either Justin Barron or Jordan Harris in exchange for McGroarty. Meanwhile, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Press reports that McGroarty has made unreasonable demands, including guaranteed substantial playing time and a power-play role, causing the trade to fall apart. Earlier this week, it was mentioned that the Jets informed an interested club about McGroarty, but the team was put off by his demands. Apparently, it’s getting around to NHL clubs that McGroarty has unrealistic expectations for any team he goes to and clubs are backing away from trade talks.

