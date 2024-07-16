NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Stars, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evgeny Kuznetsov is reportedly heading back to Russia to resume his hockey career, but his agent said it’s too early to confirm it will happen this coming season. Meanwhile, are the Toronto Maple Leafs thinking about backing away from Jani Hakanpaa? Finally, Joe Pavelski has officially announced his retirement, confirming plans he hinted at when the season came to an end for the Dallas Stars.

Is Kuznetsov Leaving the Hurricanes and the NHL?

A report out of Russia suggested that Evgeny Kuznetsov might terminate his final year with the Carolina Hurricanes to sign a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. However, Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, clarified that while several KHL teams have shown interest, it’s premature to discuss his return to Russia. “Evgeny still has a year left on his contract with Carolina. SKA and other KHL teams have approached him. After Kuznetsov’s contract with Carolina, they are ready to discuss the possibility of Evgeny’s appearance,” Babaev said.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Kuznetsov, a notable playmaker despite not being a statistical standout, had a solid NHL run and was a big part of the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup success. That said, his production has dropped and off-ice issues derailed his career for a while. He entered the NHLPA Player Assistance Program on February 5, 2024, and the organization placed him through waivers upon his clearance on March 2nd. He was later traded to the Hurricanes.

If Kuznetsov opts for the KHL, Carolina has two options: a mutual termination, which would remove his salary and cap hit, or allowing him to clear unconditional waivers.

Should the Maple Leafs Back Away from Hakanpaa Signing?

Nick Alberga has brought up concerns regarding the Jani Hakanpaa signing in Toronto. Noting that it has been two weeks since free agency and the signing has still not been officially announced, the delay due to concern over his serious knee issues should be enough to warrant reconsidering their two-year offer to the defenseman.

Alberga writes:

Any way you slice it, if the Leafs learned anything from the John Klingberg situation last season, it might be in their best interest to walk away outright before anything is officially signed. On paper, Hakanpaa could prove to be a big-time add to a squad looking to bulk up on the blue line. That said, in this scenario, the risk may outweigh the reward. If there are any doubts, they should back off immediately —regardless of what the team doctors have to say. There’s no need to dish out a multi-year contract to someone with substantial health concerns.

Unfortunately, it’s not known how far along the path this signing actually is. Because the Maple Leafs haven’t officially announced the terms of the deal, it’s not clear they can actively walk away.

Joe Pavelski Officially Announces Retirement

Joe Pavelski has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 1,332 career regular season games and 201 playoff games. There was talk at the end of the season that he was hanging up his skates and not returning in 2024-25 but he stopped just shy of announcing his official retirement when speaking with Stars media. Pavelski took that final step on Tuesday.

After 1,332 games, Joe Pavelski has announced his retirement. 🫡



Congratulations on an incredible career!

Pavelski appeared said while on Sirius XM NHL, “I’m sticking to that plan. There is no plan to play. I didn’t want to use the R-word right away just for the fact that there isn’t anything set in stone. I wanted a little extra time to think about it but I was pretty comfortable with that plan.”

Pavelski is a UFA and hasn’t re-signed with the Stars or elsewhere this summer. He had a fantastic career with the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.