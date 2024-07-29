NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Capitals, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evgeni Malkin talks about plans after NHL retirement, while one report suggests the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals might have discussed a potential trade. Alex Ovechkin might be dealing with a minor injury and is Leon Draisaitl among the Edmonton Oilers big stars willing to take less money to ensure the team remains competitive?

Malkin to Play a Year in Russia Before Retiring

Evgeni Malkin isn’t thinking about retiring from the NHL just yet, but he is contemplating his future. He told TASS in Russia that he hopes to play at least one season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk before retiring. The 37-year-old has already played for the team twice—first at the start of his career before being drafted by Pittsburgh, and again during the 2012-13 lockout when he finished third in KHL scoring despite missing 15 games.

Malkin said: “It’s hard to make plans about a return, I still have two years left on my contract with Pittsburgh. I need to play these two years and see how it goes.” He added, “The main thing is no injuries, and if, as Pavel Datsyuk says, there’s a fire burning, you can’t go out and do the number without it.”

Jets and Capitals Tried to Make a McMichael Trade

With Dylan Strome entrenched in the top spot and after acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from Los Angeles earlier this summer, the Washington Capitals potentially made Connor McMichael expendable. According to reports, the team has been looking at trade options.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Winnipeg Jets were among the teams to inquire about Connor McMichael; Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press reported. He writes:

There was some chatter around the 2024 NHL Draft that the Jets and Capitals were considering a deal that involved centre Connor McMichael. McMichael is under contract for two more seasons at $2.1M and then will be a restricted free agent. McMichael was bumped down the depth chart with the arrival of former Jets centre PL Dubois. source – ‘Could Laine come back? What’s up with McGroarty? Your Jets questions answered’ – Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe – Winnipeg Free Press – 07/28/2024

If McMichael were to be moved to the Capitals, he would immediately find himself in the battle for the second-line center job that is vacant after the departure of Sean Monahan in free agency.

Ovechkin Dealing with Minor Injury?

Alex Ovechkin pulled out of Sergei Mozyakin’s farewell match due to a knee injury recently but it is being reported that the injury is not too serious and did not prevent Ovechkin from playing in the Game of the Year a week ago,” said a source from Match TV.



They noted, “But now Alexander has decided to take care of himself so that he can begin full training in 10 days.” The hope is that this is only a minor issue and Ovechkin is being extra cautious. The Capitals need Ovechkin will be ready when NHL training camps get underway in roughly eight weeks.

Top Oilers Stars Willing to Take Less to Win?

According to a post on X/Twitter regarding extensions for the top stars in Edmonton, The 2 Mutts Podcast wrote the following on Sunday:

“Some news this afternoon regarding @EdmontonOilers Leon Draisaitl & his contract extension talk. There’s been some talk from local media saying it could be a 4-year deal but after speaking to those close to the Draisaitl camp he’s ONLY interested in signing long-term in Edmonton so an 8-year deal is what he’s looking for at this time & it sounds like he will take less $ in a long term deal but only if others are willing to do the same.”

They add that Draisaitl loves it in Edmonton and strongly believes this organization can win multiple Cups if players take less.

While it’s hard to know how reliable this account is for breaking Oilers news, this is not the first time Draisaitl and a long-term deal have been talked about. Bob Stauffer said before negotiations could begin that it was an eight-year deal Draisaitl was looking at. This is the first time though that anyone has discussed a real willingness to take a discount to make sure the organization can build a winner.

