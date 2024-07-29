Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pietroniro, Solow, Nylander & McMann

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report two recent signings by the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. I’ll then share some data from NHL Edge about the team’s skating speed and the speed of their shots.

Finally, I’ll look at two key roster members. One is William Nylander, an established star who should be pleased by the signing of his brother Alex, and Bobby McMann, who had a surprising mini-breakout season cut short by injury.

Item 1: Toronto Marlies Bolster Roster With AHL Signings

The Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, made significant moves to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The weekend signings included the addition of defenseman Matteo Pietroniro and the return of former Kelly Cup winner Zach Solow.

Pietroniro, a familiar face from last season, is set to bring his defensive game back to the team, having played 40 games and notched nine points. Meanwhile, Solow, who rejoined the Marlies two years ago, demonstrated impressive growth in the last season, contributing 26 points in 66 games—a significant leap from his previous performance. Although these signings are anticipated to bolster the Marlies’ lineup, their impact on the NHL roster will likely be minimal.

Item 2: Maple Leafs Speediest Skaters and Hardest Shots

Here’s some interesting data from NHL Edge showing the Maple Leafs‘ numbers for top speed and frequency of high-speed bursts from last season. I’ve also included data on the speed of the Maple Leafs shooters. Below, I’ll organize this into the top five in each category – are the results surprising?

For example, John Tavares’ speed bursts at over 20 miles per hour (mph) seem an amazing surprise, given how often fans hear about his deteriorating speed. Also, who would have guessed how hard Max Domi can shoot the puck?

Who knew how fast Simon Benoit was as a skater for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Here are the top five Maple Leafs players in each category:

Top Speed (mph)

Bobby McMann – 23.45 Simon Benoit – 22.56 Max Domi – 22.52 Pontus Holmberg – 22.51 Auston Matthews – 22.47

Speed Bursts Over 20 mph

Bobby McMann – 143 William Nylander – 141 Max Domi – 111 John Tavares – 105 Matthew Knies – 98 (tied) Pontus Holmberg – 98 (tied) Morgan Rielly – 98 (tied)

Top Shot Speed (mph)

William Nylander – 96.51 Max Domi – 96.46 Nick Robertson – 95.56 Ryan Reaves – 95.24 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 93.21

Number of Shots on the Net Over 90 mph

William Nylander – 10 Nick Robertson – 6 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 3 Max Domi – 2 (tied) Matthew Knies – 2 (tied)

Item 3: William Nylander: Now An Established Star

William Nylander’s undeniable skill set and powerful shot make him a critical player for the Maple Leafs. As shown in Item Two, he’s known for his speed, and that’s accurate. He frequently bursts past 20 mph and surpasses 90 mph with his shot, making him especially valuable on the power play. Over the years, he has transformed from being unfairly labelled lazy to becoming a key player whose commitment and desire are unquestionable. Having signed a long-term contract, Nylander is poised to continue driving the team’s success with his unique abilities, consistency, and internal drive.

As Nylander enters this regular season, two things are different. First, he’s an accepted key team member, even rising past Mitch Marner as the next-best thing since Auston Matthews. Given his new contract, he should be ready to rumble. How will he emerge from the gate during the regular season now that he’s settled with the team for so long?

The second change is the organization’s recent commitment to him by proxy, as they signed his brother Alex to a one-year contract with the Marlies. That has to feel good for Nylander. While he often acts like he doesn’t care, there’s a sense that he cares far more deeply than anyone knows. When he left the team for the Ottawa Senators, Connor Brown spoke in an interview about how much of a hard-working rink rat Nylander was. He noted that he practices harder than anyone and is always on the ice, perfecting his game.

It will be interesting to see what Nylander does this season. Could he hit the 50-goal mark? It’s not out of the realm of possibility. He has a great shot, is fast, shifty and knows how to go to the net. He reminds me of Glenn Anderson from the Edmonton Oilers’ dynasty years. With these new developments, Nylander is set to make an even more significant impact this season.

Item 4: Bobby McMann: The Rising Talent

In contrast to Nylander, Bobby McMann is a younger player, still earning his place on the team. As shown in Item Two, McMann’s impressive skating abilities, size, and physicality make him a potential asset for the Maple Leafs. Despite playing fewer games than most of his teammates, he had the most speed bursts over 20 mph and was the only Maple Leaf to break the 23 mph mark, showcasing his potential to beat defenders to the front of the opposition’s net.

Last season, former head coach Sheldon Keefe highlighted McMann’s importance to the team, especially noting the impact of his late-season absence due to injury. McMann’s relentless effort, physicality, and speed set him up for a breakout season if given the chance. Given his propensities, new head coach Craig Berube might give McMann that chance.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Depending on how the Maple Leafs deploy Nylander and McMann, this season could be pivotal for each player. Questions arise about their roles and impact: What should happen to Nylander and McMann? How should the Maple Leafs deploy them to maximize their impact? Is there a chance that Berube might assemble a line of Matthews, Marner, and Nylander?

What can fans expect from these two players, and what role will they play in the team’s strategy? Nylander is already a cornerstone, while McMann is poised for a breakout season if given the opportunity.