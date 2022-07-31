NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks, P.K. Subban Talk

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have given goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro permission to seek a trade. Meanwhile, there’s more momentum surrounding the idea that Phil Kessel might be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers.

Why did Max Domi choose to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks? Finally, are teams looking at P.K. Subban, even though there’s been very little mention of his name in free agency?

DiPietro Seeking a Trade from Canucks

As per Ben Kuzma of The Province, Darren Ferris, the agent for goaltender Michael DiPietro isn’t pleased with how the Canucks handled his client’s development and that while DiPietro has remained professional and not complained, the player is looking to start over with another organization.

Kuzma writes:

”Michael DiPietro will now wear a different number, if he’s retained by the Canucks, but that’s not the plan for the player or his agent. He received permission earlier this month to help broker a trade.” Source -‘Canucks: Michael DiPietro’s agent believes club ‘dropped the ball’ on client’s development’ – Ben Kuzma – the Province – 07/27/2022

This comes after Ferris publicly called out the organization, saying the goaltender’s development was not well handled and ”DiPietro plunged down the pecking order in a crowded crease”. Ferris, told Postmedia News: “I think right now we have a shortage of good goalies of Michael’s ilk in the market. And he probably needs a new start.” They simpy feel with all the changes to the Canucks management and coaches, DiPietro has been overlooked.

More Kessel to Oilers Talk

We mentioned a couple of days ago that chatter of Phil Kessel to the Edmonton Oilers has picked up. There is more talk of that idea as the 32 Thoughts Podcast crew of Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman brought it up, as did Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal.

Arizona Coyotes Phil Kessel (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Marek wondered if Kessel might end up with the Oilers and Friedman considered it “an interesting idea”. Marek believes there’s no denying he would score there. Meanwhile, Leavins writes in his latest “9 Things” article:

I continue to see smoke around Edmonton and Phil Kessel. There are some interesting things about this much-maligned player. He knows how to score. He has 399 NHL regular season markers. And he is durable. Some say his 4.6 S% (less than half his career average of 10.8) was an aberration, a product of playing on a bad team. Could be. But sometimes, it is also an indication that a player just cannot get to the right spots quick enough anymore. Which is it with Kessel? source – ‘The “Dog Days of August” dish roster decisions during Ken Holland’s summer holidays: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 07/31/2022

Domi Chose Blackhawks for a Specific Reason

Max Domi might have been considered one of the more surprising signings of free agency as the clearly rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks picked him up on a one-year, $3 million deal. He told reporters, including Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, that his decision to join the Blackhawks was due to the organization’s decision to hire Luke Richardson as head coach.

When that happened, Domi immediately told his agent that Chicago was where he wanted to go and it was because Richardson had Domi in Montreal for two seasons and those were among his more productive seasons.

Teams are Interested in P.K. Subban

Despite what sounds like a lack of interest around defenseman P.K. Subban, his agent, Don Meehan of Newport, told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette there is interest in his client and that like a few other free agents, Subban is waiting for teams to clear up their money situation.

P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He explains:

P.K. just came back from vacation and I talked to him today about the free-agency marketplace and I’ve indicated to him that we’ve had expressions of interest. I’ve told him that there are teams moving money — assessing what kind of cap space they have, analyzing their depth scenarios to determine just exactly what they can do. Some of these issues are in play as we speak, so I can’t get a definitive response from some teams in terms of moving ahead, but I have had expressions of interest for him to date. But the teams that have expressed interest aren’t in a position to contract now because they’ve got other things in play. source – ‘Free-agent P.K. Subban still looking to sign contract with a new team’ – Stu Cowan – Montreal Gazette – 07/29/2022