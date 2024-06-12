NHL Rumors: Panthers, Oilers, Avalanche, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Aleksander Barkov was back at practice for the Florida Panthers, a good sign that he’ll be able to play in Game 3 on Thursday night. Did Leon Draisaitl receive any supplemental discipline for the hit on Barkov? Did anyone from that game receive punishment from the NHL DoPS? Also with the Oilers, what is the likelihood that Jack Campbell will be bought out this summer? Meanwhile, Jonathan Drouin’s reps have spoken with the Colorado Avalanche about an extension, and the Nashville Predators maintain their stance that they have no intention of trading goaltender Juuse Saros.

Barkov Practicing with Panthers

Barkov practiced this morning with the Panthers, wearing his usual white jersey and with no extra face shield protection. He was participating in Florida’s top line in rushes and looks like he’ll not miss any time. Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after a hit to the head from Leon Draisaitl.

The Panthers will travel to Edmonton later on Wednesday and Game 3 will be Thursday night.

Draisaitl did not and will not receive any supplemental discipline for the hit. In fact, the only player from that game to receive supplemental discipline was Sam Carrick who was handed a $2213.54 fine for his hit on Dmitry Kulikov.

Oilers Considering Jack Campbell Buy Out After the Season?

With three years left on his contract at a $5 million average annual value, Jack Campbell’s performance has been disappointing since joining the Edmonton Oilers. He is ranked second on Frank Seravalli’s top nine buyout candidates list and while the numbers aren’t pretty (his buyout would range from $1.1 million to $2.6 million over six seasons) the Oilers may feel the need to move on.

After a poor start (2-8-1), Campbell was waived and sent to AHL Bakersfield in November. He is back now as an emergency third goalie for the playoffs, but no consideration has been given to playing him. The Oilers need cap relief and cannot afford to have $3.85 million tied up in a non-performing player. Stretching Campbell’s contract term in exchange for $2.85 million in cap savings next season, especially with huge bonus overages from Connor Brown and Corey Perry might be the way to go, argues the NHL insider.

Drouin and Avalanche Getting Close On Extension

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports that Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland met with Jonathan Drouin’s agent, Allan Walsh, at the NHL draft combine. The two sides discussed details of a contract extension for Drouin, who is a pending UFA. Walsh said, “I don’t want to talk specifically. I did meet with Chris MacFarland in Buffalo (at the combine).”

He added, “Had a great meeting with him. Both sides have been pretty public also about how we want to make a deal, they want to make a deal. When both sides want to make a deal, deals happen.” Drouin had a bounceback season after previous years where he missed multiple games.

Predators Intend to Sign Saros

Elliotte Friedman noted on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast that he received a phone call from someone who was quite upset with him for speculating that the Predators will trade goaltender Juuse Saros. The belief internally for the Predators is that they’ll get an extension done and that both sides really want to get an extension done.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman explained: