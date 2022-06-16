NHL Rumors: Blues, Oilers, Sharks, Predators, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the St. Louis Blues to working out an extension with forward David Perron? Meanwhile, the arbitrator to hear Evander Kane’s case with the San Jose Sharks isn’t available again until July.

How does that affect a team signing him around free agency? Finally, is Barry Trotz headed to the Nashville Predators and will Ryan Strome stay with the New York Rangers?

Perron and Blues Haven’t Been Talking Extension

According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong has not really been talking with Perron about a new deal, even though both sides have made it clear they’d like to continue working together and an offer has been extended.

David Perron, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His agent, Allan Walsh is staying quiet about where things are at, but Rutherford writes:

One source with knowledge of the situation (not Walsh or Perron) said that the Blues’ initial offer to Perron was for two years with a salary much lower than he was expecting. That has led to some frustration for a player who has proved several times that he wants to be in St. Louis, re-signing in 2016 after he had been traded to Edmonton and re-signing in 2018 after he had been left unprotected in the Vegas expansion draft. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Blues’ UFAs: Latest on Perron, Husso, Leddy, Bozak’ – Jeremy Rutherford – 06/15/2022

Perron’s market value is more than $8 million per season, so if he’s getting an offer somewhere close to what he was paid last season ($4 million) it’s not a surprise he would be unhappy.

The Blues also have to figure out what to do with goaltender Ville Husso, who has a projected free agency value of more than $4 million per season. The two sides haven’t talked but are expected to. It might not matter as Husso will likely test free agency and price himself out of what the Blues can afford to pay.

Kane’s Arbitration Case Won’t Be Decided Before Free Agency

In a decision that seems strange considering the consequences, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly offered an update on Evander Kane’s contract dispute with the San Jose Sharks. He advised all parties involved not to expect a resolution prior to NHL free agency opening up on July 13. The reason? The arbitrator isn’t available until next month to hold the next hearing.

Bill Daly says the arbitration on Evander Kane's terminated contract with #SJSharks may not be resolved before free agency opens on July 13.



The arbitrator isn't available to conduct the next hearing until next month. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 15, 2022

TSN’s Chris Johnston notes, “In the event Evander Kane’s grievance remains unresolved into the start of NHL free agency, it’s not expected to prevent him from signing another contract for 2022-23 (and potentially beyond).” That opens up questions about what a team should offer because the Sharks would have to be on the hook for the difference if they lose their grievance. Or, as was pointed out by other sources, should they be forced to pay the entire contract out, there is believed to be a wrinkle where Kane could, once again, become the property of the Sharks. If that happens, what becomes of his deal with a new team?

For example, if the Oilers want to sign Kane but don’t know the outcome of the grievance with the Sharks, should they offer $5 million and hope the Sharks have to pay the other $2 million? Or, do they operate as though the Sharks won’t have to pay anything and then kick themselves if they give Kane $7 million and could have signed him for less? Does Kane and any team interested now wait until the grievance is sorted? How does that affect the team’s other free agency plans?

Trotz Buying a House in Nashville?

Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show: “There was a lot of talk about Trotz buying a house in Nashville yesterday… One of the things I did think is if he went into management right now, it might be with the Predators, they would be willing to say if you want to come into management, come join us.”

The Trotz sweepstakes is down to a couple of teams, the Predators being one of them. From the beginning, it was believed that the former Islanders coach might choose his next destination based on his ability to get into a management position.

Strome Wants to Stay with Rangers

As per a video by Twitter account, SNY Rangers, forward Ryan Strome says he’s looking to stay on with the team this summer if he has his way. Strome is a pending UFA and there’s been chatter the Rangers move in a different direction this offseason. He said on his future with the team: “My heart is here. I love these guys, this team is destined for great things. My first choice is still to be a New York Ranger.”