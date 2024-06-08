NHL Rumors: Sharks, Rangers, Canucks, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, will the San Jose Sharks have any hesitation taking Macklin Celebrini if he chooses to return to college next season? In New York, nothing is off the table for the Rangers who might be looking at some offseason changes. It appears Ian Cole is going to test free agency. Finally, are the Philadelphia Flyers considering buying out the contracts of Cam Atkinson and Cal Petersen?

Celebrini Hasn’t Made Up His Mind About College

Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports that Macklin Celebrini met with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. As the projected top pick, he had seven interviews scheduled for this week at the Scouting Combine. He said the meeting with San Jose went very well.

Celebrini also said a decision to return to Boston University next year hasn’t been finalized. “I haven’t made up my mind yet. That’s a decision that I’m going to make a little bit later. I wish I could tell you I’ve made up my mind because that’d be a lot easier.”

It’s not likely that his decision will change anyone’s mind about him being the consensus top pick in the draft this year.

Rangers Looking at Several Options This Summer

Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports that Rangers GM Chris Drury could be ready for a roster shakeup following a disappointing playoff finish. “We’re looking at a lot of different things,” said Drury. “To me, really, nothing’s off the table.”

Sears talked about how much the big guns on the Rangers underperformed versus the Florida Panthers and wrote:

After Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad all struggled during the conference final, it’s plausible to suggest the Rangers could look to move either the captain, their top-line center or the franchise’s longest-tenured player — and any of the three would be a major departure.

Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One of Drury’s priorities is finding a fit to play alongside Zibanejad and Kreider. Barclay Goodrow is someone who the Rangers might consider moving this summer given the team will need to free up some money.

Canucks’ Ian Cole to Test Free Agency

“It looks like he is going to hit the free agent market after some contract talks that couldn’t find common ground,” reports Rick Dhaliwal. Cole signed a one-year deal with the Canucks last season at $3 million but they aren’t prepared to pay him that this season.

The Canucks did like Cole and the two sides talked. There were some injury issues for Cole during the series versus the Edmonton Oilers where a couple of goals went off of him and into the Canucks goal. Dhaliwal said that doesn’t have anything to do with what the Canucks were willing to offer. A veteran guy they wanted back, the Canucks wanted him back, but they need to keep salaries under a certain amount.

Dhaliwal said no one wants to take a cut in pay to stay with the Canucks. The only player willing to is defenseman Tyler Myers.

Flyers Might Buy Out Atkinson and Petersen

When Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere was asked about some of the things the team was working on this summer, the question about the futures of Cam Atkinson and Cal Petersen came up. He responded, “We’re looking at every option,” Briere said. When asked if a buy out was possible for both players, he noted, “Because we’re tight on [NHL salary] cap space, we’re still looking at every possible option in that direction. Both Cam Atkinson and Cal Petersen want to prove that they can still play in the NHL. So we’re evaluating all of that, but we haven’t made a final decision yet.”