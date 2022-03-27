NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Senators, Coyotes, Flames, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs could be bringing in two college prospects as the team intentionally left open a couple of contract spots this season. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have escaped any sort of fine from the NHL for their role in the botched Evgenii Dadonov trade. The Arizona Coyotes will entertain trade offers for Jakob Chychrun in the offseason and the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are both interested in the same center from the University of Alberta.

Maple Leafs Bringing In Knies and Abruzzese?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet is reporting that Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas saved two contract slots for Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese this season and Abruzzese signed already, with Knies’ signing potentially right around the corner. Knies will be in action Sunday night as Minnesota takes on number one seed Western Michigan in the NCAA Regional Final. If they win, they’ll earn a spot in the Frozen Four. If they lose, their season will end and Knies could be on his way to Toronto.

When will the Maple Leafs bring in Matthew Knies?



After Knies delivered a tour de force performance in Minnesota’s 4-3 comeback overtime win over Massachusetts, @lukefoxjukebox explores the possibility in the latest edition of Quick Shifts. https://t.co/kALrM96LIy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2022

Knies recorded 29 points in 30 games at Minnesota this season and played in the Winter Olympics for USA. He was the prospect Dubas was considering trading when the Chicago Blackhawks and Maple Leafs were talking about a Marc-Andre Fleury deal that would have included Brandon Hagel coming to Toronto. Ultimately, Toronto liked what Knies could bring long-term more than what the short-term rental of Fleury would offer.

Senators Will Not Be Fined For Dadonov Trade Debacle

As per Elliotte Friedman, the Ottawa Senators will not face any subsequent fines or discipline for any role they may have played with the issues surrounding Dadonov’s no-trade clause and the failed trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights.

There had been speculation that the Ottawa Senators could be fined for the role they played in the matter — essentially, not revealing to Vegas that the player still had a no-trade clause when they moved him to Vegas in a previous deal.

Coyotes Will Entertain Chychrun Trade Again This Summer

The Arizona Coyotes will entertain a trade for Jakob Chychrun during the offseason. The defenseman wasn’t moved at this year’s deadline even though he was one of the big names to watch and the sense is that the 23-year-old would welcome a change of scenery.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chychrun’s desire to go elsewhere apparently dates all the way back to when the New York Islanders inquired about him. Chychrun is reportedly not loving his role under head coach Andre Tourigny and is looking forward to being moved to a potential contender. The asking price will remain high during the offseason but there will be teams interested.

Flames and Oilers Interested in Noah Philp

Beyond their battle on the ice, as per Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, both the Oilers and Flames are battling over a player off the ice. He notes that both teams are interested in signing Noah Philp, a 6’3″, 23-year-old right-shot center.

Leavins writes:

University of Alberta Golden Bears F Noah Philp has attracted the eyes of NHL executives. Both Calgary and Edmonton scouts have looked in on Philp. But so have some members of the Philadelphia and Boston organizations. Philp is a better than a point a game performer the last 2 seasons and has scored 8 goals in 8 games this year. At 6’3 200 lbs. and a right-handed shot Center, he has attributes many organizations would covet. source – ‘Is a bird in the hand worth 2 in the bush for the Edmonton Oilers: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 03/27/2022