NHL Rumors: Senators, Blackhawks, Kraken, Canadiens, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators might be able to land a healthy return for one of their goaltenders. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane was asked about finishing his career in Chicago and while the team goes through a rebuild. The Seattle Kraken expect to be active in free agency and the Montreal Canadiens might have a specific target during the offseason. Finally, what player(s) are the Edmonton Oilers scouting? Their scouts checked out the Canadiens versus Winnipeg Jets game.

Asking Price For Anton Forsberg

According to Shawn Simpson of TSN, what the Senators can get in a trade for Anton Forsberg could depend on whether or not goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury decides to stay in Chicago. If Fleury isn’t dealt there will be a number of teams vying for Forsberg’s services and the asking price will go up based on the law of supply and demand. The Ottawa Senators might be able to get a second-round pick for Forsberg.

Simpson believes the Washington Capitals could be a team that shows interest.

Patrick Kane Would Be Happy Finishing Career in Chicago

With news that Kyle Davidson was hired as GM of the Blackhawks and an official rebuild is underway, there was talk about what that might mean for a player like Patrick Kane. He was asked if he’d like to finish his career in Chicago and said, “Yeah, I think so.”

Patrick Kane on whether he wants to finish his career in Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9t0qiC3rjP — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 2, 2022

He is aware that business is business and that might not be possible. “I think there’s always business decisions. … There’s not many guys that play their whole career with one team. So it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Kraken Will Be Buyers in the Offseason

Kraken GM Ron Francis will be a seller that this year’s trade deadline but during the offseason, he’s going to hit the UFA market and see if he can’t entice a couple of key players to sign in Seattle. He has the green light by ownership to spend to the cap and will have $27.783 million in projected cap space in the summer.

Ron Francis, NHL Seattle’s first general manager (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Francis explained:

“Our owners have said from day one, we have the green light to spend to the cap. So as we get into the free-agent market this summer, there’s always the risk you don’t get the guy you want or somebody else wants to play for someone whether (it’s) because he’s from that market originally or something else. Our plan is to certainly be aggressive again in free agency this summer.” source – ‘Kraken GM Ron Francis talks NHL trade deadline, Jared McCann contract and Matty Beniers’ future’ – Ryan S. Clark – The Athletic – 03/01/2022

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Freaky Wednesday, Mrazek, Sandin & Woll

As for this season, expect the Kraken to help facilitate trades while picking up sweeteners in the deals. “We’ve made that well known to all the GMs that if they need a third-party broker or there’s a deal with a contract they need to move and it makes sense, we’re open for business on that end as well.”

Could Canadiens Chase Kris Letang in Free Agency?

As per Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now, one of the names the Montreal Canadiens pursue this offseason (assuming he gets to market) is defenseman Kris Letang. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun recently reported the Canadiens would be aggressive in free agency and D’Amico listed Letang, among others as potential fits.

D’Amico explains:

The veteran blueliner would immediately be able to act as a mentor to the plethora of young defensive prospects that will be coming up through the ranks in the next couple of years, such as Kaiden Guhle, Alexander Romanov and more. He would fit exactly in what the Canadiens want to achieve in changing their style; as Letang is known for his high-tempo offensive game.

Letang has a longstanding relationship with new GM Kent Hughes as Hughes used to be his agent. Of course, if that were enough to get Letang to sign, then it’s fair to argue that Patrice Bergeron on might look at the Canadiens too since he and Hughes go way back.

Oilers Scouting Jets and Canadiens Game

As per Mark Spector of Sportsnet, Oilers Director of Pro Scouting, Archie Henderson, was in Winnipeg Tuesday evening scouting the Canadiens and Jets game. It is believed there were a couple of players the Oilers were looking at with speculation Ben Chiarot might be among them.