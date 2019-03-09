In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we focus on the negotiations between the Vancouver Canucks and Alex Elder, whether or not the San Jose Sharks would be willing to move on from Erik Karlsson and what the Colorado Avalanche will do with defenseman Tyson Barrie.

Alex Edler Deal Coming But Not Imminent

Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 tweeted that the agent for Alex Edler, Mark Stowe, said Edler has all eyes on staying a Vancouver Canuck but they aren’t in a rush to get a deal done immediately. “We have till July 1 to get a deal so we aren’t in a rush as of now,” Stowe said. The expectation by the Edler camp is that a deal will be done before July 1.

Ed Willes of the Vancouver Province also wrote on the Edler negotiations and he believes a contract extension between the Vancouver Canucks and Edler is a matter of “when” and not “if” based on conversations he’s had with coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning.

Green said, “It’s obvious in how much we play him and how we treat him as one of our main leaders. I like having him on our team. You hope it works out.” Benning said yesterday morning that he thinks it will get done.

The hang-up appears the be the length of term on the deal. Anything over two years at Elder’s age is concerning for Vancouver.

Related: NHL Rumors: Senators, Flyers, Red Wings, More

Could Sharks Walk From Karlsson?

Paul Gackle of The Mercury News wondered during a mailbag segment if the San Jose Sharks would be willing to let Erik Karlsson go considering signing him to an extension would cost the team between $11 and $13 million per season on an eight-year deal. It would certainly handcuff them in terms of the salary cap and Gackle cites that their play of late has shown that they can be successful without him.

Gackle also mentioned that if Sharks GM Doug Wilson chose not to pursue a more expensive deal with Karlsson, he could instead sign players like Gustav Nyquist as well as other UFAs. Not to mention, he has to decide what to do with the contracts of Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, and Timo Meier.

Clearly, the Sharks would not want to move on from Karlsson for nothing, meaning that should they decide not to extend him, they would look at trading his rights in the summer, potentially at the NHL Entry Draft.

Gackle writes:

If Doug Wilson is willing to let Karlsson walk, he can re-sign the aforementioned players and still have money left over to bring in another impact player… Regardless, Wilson will have options if it doesn’t work out with Karlsson. Whichever way Wilson goes, the Sharks should be a contender again next season. Source – ‘Mailbag: are the Sharks better off without Erik Karlsson?’ – Paul Gackle – Mercury News-03/05/2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Predators, Stone, More

Tyson Barrie Wants to Stay in Colorado

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie recently told Mike Chambers of the Denver Post, he wants to remain with the team and get an extension done this offseason. Barrie said, “I love it here. I’ve been here my whole career and I’d like to be a part of it going forward.”

That said, Barrie realizes he may not be what the organization envisions as a fit long-term. “But at the end of the day, that’s up to management and where they see this going. That’s probably a conversation for a later date,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business. But I do love it here.”

Chambers adds:

And Barrie’s $5.5 million salary next season? It could be used elsewhere, while Makar and Timmins, both 20, are on their modest entry-level contracts. Girard, also 20, is on the second year of his three-year ELC. “Obviously, I’m not blind to it,” Barrie said. Source – ‘Is the Avalanche’s Tyson Barrie expendable?…’ – Mike Chambers – Denver Post – 03/08/2019

Barrie will be 29 at the start of the 2020-21 season when his next contract will begin and he’ll probably be expecting a raise on his $5.5 million per season salary. For the Avs, that could make the negotiations interesting because there are rumors of a Barrie trade in the past and they don’t traditionally like to spend money. They’ll also have money they’ll have to set aside for winger Mikko Rantanen.

With quality prospects like Cale Makar and Conor Timmins in the system, will the Avs choose to trade Barrie and let someone else pay him the money he’ll likely want in free agency? Barrie will have a ton of value as an offensive, right-shot defender. It wouldn’t be surprising to see his name resurface in trade speculation closer to the draft.

Penguins Interested In Josh Wilkins

It appears the Pittsburgh Penguins might jump into the college free agent market again, this time with their eyes set on Providence center Josh Wilkins. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted in a reader chat they have interest in the 21-year-old who recorded 31 points in each of his first two years and scored 36 points (14-22-36) in just 34 games this season.

Listen to the Latest Edition of The Hockey Writers Podcast