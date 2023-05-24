NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Capitals, Oilers, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds as though, while the Toronto Maple Leafs interview for their vacant GM position, the job is Brad Treliving’s to lose. Meanwhile, is Gerard Gallant a candidate for the head coaching job in Calgary? The Washington Capitals appear open to the idea of trading Anthony Mantha and the Edmonton Oilers have an off-season checklist. What’s on it? Finally, Jamie Benn is set to have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Treliving the Favorite in Toronto

As per Andy Strickland, “Sounds like the Toronto job is Brad Treliving’s to lose.” Meanwhile, Treliving is “very high” on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ list to replace Kyle Dubas, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Tuesday night’s edition of “32 Thoughts.” This all comes after a press conference last week where Maple Leafs’ President Brendan Shanahan said, “Certainly having an experienced general manager would be an attractive quality.”

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friedman added that Treliving is expected to be in Toronto this week to meet with the team. He was given permission to talk to the Maple Leafs about their vacant GM post, but with the understanding he cannot participate in any discussions about the draft or amateur scouting until after the draft.

Meanwhile, it’s being said that Auston Matthews is sitting back and just watching how all of this unfolds. His intention is to remain with the team but also has no desire to sign a contract ahead of the July 1 date that his no-move clause kicks in.

Flames Linked to Gallant

According to insider Darren Dreger of TSN, after leading the New York Rangers to multiple 100-point seasons, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Gerard Gallant is being considered as a top candidate for the Calgary Flames coaching position. That said, Dreger emphasizes that the Flames will conduct an extensive interview process, exploring other candidates and internal options, including the successful AHL coach Mitch Love.

Given Gallant’s past working relationship with Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames’ desire to get him back to form, it would make sense that Gallant is high on their list.

Latest On Anthony Mantha and the Capitals

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Anthony Mantha has popped up in a few different trade conversations. The 28-year-old winger is signed through next season with a $5.7 million cap hit and is eligible next summer for UFA status. Already open to the idea of trading Evgeny Kuznetsov, if Mantha is also on that list, it could make for a busy summer in Washington.

Mantha is an interesting player for teams, but his hefty price tag of $5.7 million and lack of consistent production might decrease the number of teams willing to talk about a deal. Seravalli speculates that there might a team out there willing to take a flyer on Mantha, especially if the ask is low.

Oilers’ Off-Season Checklist

Mark Spector of Sportsnet took a look at the Oilers’ off-season checklist and noted that the top priority was trading Kailer Yamamoto’s contract. He adds, “Signing Evan Bouchard, choosing between a UFA troika of Mattias Janmark, Nick Bjugstad, and Derek Ryan” are also issues for Holland to deal with.

Spector also notes that it will be important for Holland to clear a path for Dylan Holloway to be a regular in the NHL next season. He writes, “If the trade deadline arrives and a problem exists, Holland can address it at that time. For now, getting Holloway’s NHL career moving in earnest is paramount. Enough with slow-playing this player.”

Jamie Benn to Have Hearing for Cross-Check to Mark Stone

Dallas’ Jamie Benn will have a hearing today for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. Benn was assessed a 5-minute major penalty on the play.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn will have a hearing today for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2023

Some are wondering if this will be a defining moment in his Dallas Stars career. He took himself out of the game and potentially his team out of the series and to compound the mistake, he chose not to take accountability with the media after the contest. He’s the captain of the team and it is his responsibility to talk to the media. Instead, he had his teammates tell journalists he made a mistake.

Max Domi was also fined $5K for his slash on Stone.