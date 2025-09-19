NHL Rumors: McTavish Trade, Draisaitl Theory & Luke Hughes Done?

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a rumor that the New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes had agreed on a six-year extension. One insider notes that it is not accurate. Meanwhile, Luke Evangelista is dug in with the Nashville Predators. Are the Anaheim Ducks or Mason McTavish thinking about a trade? Finally, did Leon Draisaitl sign his extension thinking Connor McDavid’s long-term deal was right behind him?

Luke Hughes Deal in New Jersey Not True

Elliotte Friedman reported on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that a rumored extension between the New Jersey Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes was inaccurate. “Now, I heard a rumor that they settled in at six years, but couldn’t agree on a number. If you see that anywhere, it’s not true as of Thursday night. I got multiple denials on that. Yes, I still think the two sides, team and player, are fixated on a long-term deal, but to this point, they’re having trouble finding that sweet spot number.”

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Things are still where they are with Hughes, and the player is looking to line up his extension with his brother Jack. “Not for lack of effort,” said Friedman. “They’re just not there yet.

Contract Comparable Causing Issues For Luke Evangelista

Luke Evangelista, a 23-year-old RFA winger, remains unsigned as Nashville’s training camp opens. He’s staying local, signaling willingness to negotiate, but talks with the Predators and agent Judd Moldaver have stalled.

Related: McDavid Change, Hart Frontrunner, Treliving Trade & More NHL Rumors

Both sides reportedly favor a two-year deal, yet they remain significantly apart on salary, with movement still needed. Friedman reported that there is a contract comparable that is causing issues. “That contract is Jack Quinn of the Buffalo Sabres.” Quinn signed a two-year deal with an AAV of $3.75, and it is the number that Evangelista is seeing as a low bar, and the Predators are not there.

No Trade Coming Involving McTavish

It is also being reported that teams are asking the Anaheim Ducks if Mason McTavish is available for trade. They are being told no GM Pat Verbeek. For his part, McTavish hasn’t asked out, despite leaving town and skating with the Ottawa 67’s.

This could take a while to sort out as the Ducks don’t want a bridge deal, but a long-term contract extension. McTavish is open to that, but he wants to be paid well considering the exploding salary cap.

LeBrun writes:

“McTavish has not asked for a trade. He wants to remain in Anaheim. And there hasn’t yet been any real offer-sheet talk as far as I can tell. And the Ducks have ample room to match. But if this goes into October, I suppose one never knows.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on notable free agents as camps open — Suter, McTavish, Roslovic and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09-18-2025

Draisaitl Confident McDavid Deal Is Coming

Leon Draisaitl was asked about signing a deal with the Oilers for eight seasons, and if he did so because he assumed McDavid would sign an extension too. He didn’t deny that when he spoke with the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“I don’t know if you’re wrong to think that,” he said. When it came to where things are at with McDavid and why there is a delay, he noted, “Again, maybe they’re just not in as much of a rush, right like maybe there’s just, maybe Connor doesn’t care about people… There’s always this this thought about like, ‘Oh he doesn’t want to interrupt anything, like he doesn’t want to drag this into the season… Like, but what’s he interrupting? He’s not interrupting anything.”

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter