NHL Rumors: Nelson, Dobson, Islanders, Theodore, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there any truth to rumors that the New York Islanders might trade Noah Dobson? His changing agencies got people talking. Meanwhile, another Islander is happy to take a break from all the trade talk. After Shea Theodore’s injury for Team Canada, what does that mean for their roster, and how bad is it? Will it affect the Vegas Golden Knights’ trade deadline plans? Finally, are the Detroit Red Wings one of the teams talking to the Buffalo Sabres about Dylan Cozens?

Latest on Dobson and Nelson Trade Rumors

Brock Nelson is telling reporters to be patient when it comes to his contract and a potential extension with the Islanders. “I know everybody kind of wants an answer right now, but that’s not how the world works. You don’t always get what you want,” he told reporters.

Michael Russo of The Athletic writes:

“Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been engaging Nelson and his agent, Ben Hankinson, in contract talks with the hope of extending Nelson before the deadline. In fact, Hankinson met briefly with Lamoriello about Nelson in the press box at last Saturday’s Islanders game against the host Minnesota Wild.” source – ‘Brock Nelson on ‘break’ from trade talk, Auston Matthews kicked off the team, more: U.S. 4 Nations notes’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 02/12/2025

There’s a strong belief that the Minnesota Wild will pursue him in free agency, but there is still time to go for the Islanders. They aren’t believed to be in the trade market for him, however. Teams that are likely landing spots include the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche.

Latest on Noah Dobson

Meanwhile, rumors that Noah Dobson might be traded cannot be confirmed. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman suggested on his latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that there is no evidence beyond Dobson switching agencies that a trade is even on the table. And switching agents doesn’t necessarily guarantee trade chatter is behind the move.

Related: Trade Deadline Could See Maple Leafs Correct McCann Mistake

Friedman gathered from the digging he could do that the Islanders were not actively shopping Dobson.

Shea Theodore Out Week-to-Week

Team Canada was dealt a nasty blow in the first game of the 4 Nations Tournament when defenseman Shea Theodore was injured in the second period. He did not return, and head coach Jon Cooper said the blueliner was done for the rest of the tournament. The good news is that his injury doesn’t seem to be incredibly serious.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that Theodore is expected to be out week-to-week due to the upper-body injury he sustained at the 4 Nations Face-Off. This means he’ll likely be back before the end of the regular season, and the team won’t be placing his contract on LTIR. Immediate assumptions the Golden Knights will be spending big ahead of the trade deadline will have to be put on hold until more is known.

This hasn’t stopped fans from suggesting the organization might try keeping him out until the playoffs.

Red Wings Linked to Dylan Cozens Trade Talk

Ansar Khan of MLIVE.com has linked the Detroit Red Wings as a team with a possible trade interest in Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens. The 24-year-old has been in the rumor mill for some time, and several teams have been reportedly showing interest. Khan suggested Cozens could fill the Wings’ second-line center role.

They are also one of a handful of teams who can accommodate the remaining three years on his contract, which carries an average annual value of $7.1 million. Khan did add, “It’s safe to assume the Red Wings aren’t relinquishing any of their top, young players like Marco Kasper or Simon Edvinsson.”