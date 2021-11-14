NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canadiens, Stars, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more information when it comes to rumors that Samuel Girard could be on the market and a piece the Colorado Avalanche are willing to trade. Meanwhile, will the Montreal Canadiens have to look to the trade market for a goaltender after Jake Allen was pulled from Saturday’s game over concussion concerns? The Dallas Stars are trying to shake things up after a rough start and the Edmonton Oilers signed Russian winger Matvey Petrov. How good can he be and will he make a current forward expendable?

Girard Definitely Available Out of Colorado

During this week’s episode of The Jeff Marek Show, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post said he believes Samuel Girard was “the big piece” the Colorado Avalanche were offering up to Buffalo in an attempt to get into the Jack Eichel trade conversation. Even though the trade didn’t go down and Eichel went to Vegas, Chambers still thinks Girard could be traded.

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard turns with the puck as Calgary Flames left wing James Neal defends (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The Avalanche reportedly wants to shed his $5 million annual salary-cap hit and management wasn’t terribly happy with his performance against the Golden Knights in last spring’s second-round series. And, if Bowen Byram continues playing well, Girard becomes even more expendable.

Girard, 23, is having a solid season thus far. He has recorded 9 points in 10 games.

Jake Allen Injured

The Montreal Canadiens must be hoping it won’t be long before Carey Price feels ready to take some starts for the team in net because current starter Jake Allen is now out with an injury. During Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, Allen got mowed over as Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was pushed by Canadiens’ defenseman Jeff Petry during a net drive. Allen eventually left the game.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The Canadiens announced that Cayden Primeau had been recalled and would meet the team in Boston for their game on Sunday. He’ll join Samuel Montembeault and Primeau may even be the starter Sunday night. It is not clear how long Allen will be out of action. Dominique Ducharme said that Allen did the concussion protocol tests and it wasn’t going in the right direction which is why he didn’t come back.

If Price isn’t ready to return soon, will GM Marc Bergevin look around the trade market for another goaltender? One might think he’d have to if Allen (who was already leading the league in games started) is out for an extended period of time. There’s clearly a lack of trust that the backups can do the job.

Stars Trying to Shake Things Up

Ron McLean asked Jeff Marek during Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment what he felt was going on in Dallas where John Stevens was removed from the bench for the first time since he joined the organization as an assistant coach.

“I can’t help but wonder if it’s a conflict with someone there or whether it’s Rick Bowness and Jim Nill saying, ‘We need to shake things up here on this bench, we haven’t done anything with personnel, maybe the first move in redefining this team is to do something with one of the assistant coaches,’”

Oilers Sign Matvey Petrov to Entry-Level Deal

The fact that Matvey Petrov didn’t appear early in the OHL season might have been a win for the Oilers as it appears they’ve grabbed one of the better young players late in the draft. Fewer scouts watched him play and he is exceeding expectations.

The Oilers have a lot of young and talented depth at the forward position working their way up the system, Petrov among them. While he’s a ways away from making the jump to the NHL, he will be in competition with players like Dylan Holloway, Carter Savoie, Tyler Tullio, and Xavier Bourgault over the next three seasons. It could make a player like Kailer Yamamoto expendable as the Oilers prioritize Jesse Puljujarvi.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers, Oct. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes of Petrov:

Based on draft pedigree, Petrov should be regarded as a potential impact player down the road compared to players such as Holloway or Bourgault. There’s real evidence the unusual 2020-21 season had an impact on Petrov’s draft status in a big way. Edmonton might have gotten lucky with Petrov, and the organization signing him so soon after his draft day is an indication. source – ‘Lowetide: How good is Matvey Petrov and is he on an NHL trajectory?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 11/13/2021