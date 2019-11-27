NHL Rumors: Fleury, Avalanche, Bruins, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, why did Marc-Andre Fleury leave the Vegas Golden Knights so suddenly? We have the details. There is news on whether or not Mikko Rantanen is ready to return, and are the Boston Bruins ready to sign two forwards? And, with only three days left, is there any chance Jesse Puljujarvi leaves Finland to play for the Edmonton Oilers or another NHL team? Finally, what’s the latest on the Bill Peters allegations and what does it mean for GM Brad Treliving?

Fleury Dealing With Family Illness

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights made an emergency recall of goalie Garret Sparks because starting netminder Marc-Andre Fleury left the organization suddenly for personal reasons. It wasn’t revealed what those reasons were and no one on the team really knew what was going on.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that an illness in his family was the reason he left, as per team insider David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

We wish the best for Fleury and his family. There is no timetable for his return.

Rantanen Will Not Play Wednesday

Mikko Rantanen was back at practice with the Colorado Avalanche and skating with a non-contract sweater, taking a couple of hits anyways. While he’s said to be looking good, the likelihood is that he will not play against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Mikko Rantanen (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

While this is good news for the Oilers who are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, the Avs next opponents won’t love that he’ll likely be back on Friday. Gabriel Landeskog is also skating and might be back sooner than some anticipated.

Bruins on the Verge of Signing Two Players?

According to Ryan Whitney of Spittin Chiclets, the Boston Bruins are very close to signing both Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner to contract extensions. Whitney said not to chirp him if he’s wrong, but he went into detail saying he believes a six-year extension for Coyle and a three-year extension for Wagner.

I’m hearing Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner are very close to resigning with the bruins. Maybe 6 year extension for Coyle and 3 year extension for Wagner. But if none of this happens don’t chirp me — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) November 27, 2019

Puljujarvi Staying With Oilers

We noted in yesterday’s article about Ken Holland’s plans for the future of the Oilers in terms of trades. But, with only three days left, it’s worth noting again.

Confrimed by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he reports it seems certain Jesse Puljujarvi will not be traded before the December 1, 2019 deadline. Holland said there was nothing new to report there and ” it’s probably something we’ll deal with next year at the draft.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and Buffalo Sabres forward Vladimir Sobotka (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Holland noted that he’d spoken with a few teams — the Rangers, Hurricanes and a couple others are rumored to be interested — but Puljujarvi will probably stay in Finland and remain Edmonton Oilers property to the end of this season.

And for those asking, there’s almost no chance he signs with the Oilers.

Bill Peters Not Coaching Tonight

In the wake of an investigation being conducted by the Calgary Flames into allegations against coach Bill Peters, Peters will not be behind the bench until the team either concludes its investigation or Peters is relieved of his duties as coach.

Calgary Flames associate coach Geoff Ward will serve as interim head coach.

As for Brad Treliving’s status with the Flames after these allegations came to light, Todd Saelhof of the Ottawa Sun wonders if this could be the end for Treliving in Calgary? Saelhof writes: