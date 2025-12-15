NHL Rumors: Hughes Extension, Bedard on IR, & Will Penguins Flip Skinner?

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Quinn Hughes open to an extension with the Minnesota Wild? It’s only been one game since he arrived, but he’s already saying what Wild fans want to hear. Meanwhile, did the Edmonton Oilers’ old goalie tandem know there was a trade coming? And, are the Pittsburgh Penguins likely to hang onto Stuart Skinner or trade him this season? Finally, Connor Bedard was placed on IR by the Chicago Blackhawks. When will he return?

Quinn Hughes Open-Minded About Extension With Wild

Following the huge trade this week between the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Quinn Hughes says he is open-minded when it comes to signing an extension with the Minnesota Wild. While it’s unlikely those talks are anywhere close to happening, and he’s not eligible to sign a new deal until July 1, automatically assuming he’ll test free agency might be premature.

Hughes spoke to the media after the Wild’s win on Sunday, and as Michael Russo of The Athletic, Hughes says he’s “extremely open-minded” to stay here long-term because they have an “amazing core,” it’s close to Michigan, and for Guerin’s “sacking” up and trading so many assets for him. He said he will always remember that it was the Wild that stepped up and not other teams.”

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Hughes added that he’ll not soon forget the warm welcome he received from fans upon his arrival and throughout the game. Considering there’s been talk that he’s leery about stepping on Luke Hughes’ toes in New Jersey, the Wild could be a very good fit for Quinn.

Did the Oilers Goalies Know a Trade Was Coming?

When asked if he was aware that the Oilers were about to make a trade and switch up their goaltending, backup Calvin Pickard told the media no. Following a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Pickard was questioned about the lingering hugs between him and Stuart Skinner, and he responded, “We were just screwing around with everybody.”

When the reaction was that people seemed surprised to learn that neither had any idea that something was up, Pickard explained the hugs.

“Because after the first (hug) that happened — it was a long one, because I was so mad at letting that goal in with four seconds left, and we won 9-4 — and then you guys read into it too much. Then we were screwing around there after the next two wins. It doesn’t look like we were screwing around, obviously, with (a trade) happening. But that was the truth.”

Could The Penguins Flip Stuart Skinner at the Trade Deadline?

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli, don’t be surprised if there’s talk about the Penguins flipping Stuart Skinner ahead of this season’s trade deadline. He noted on a recent episode of Panthers Insider, “You’ve got Arturs Silovs, they’re big believers in Sergei Murashov; I think that makes Stuart Skinner another flippable asset here before the deadline if there’s another team looking for a goalie.”

Connor Bedard Placed on IR

According to the Chicago Blackhawks, superstar forward Connor Bedard has been placed on injured reserve. Elliotte Friedman noted in a post update that this is not an LTIR situation; the good news is that he could be back as early as Saturday.

While the Blackhawks wait for Bedard to return, they have recalled Ethan Del Mastro and Laurent Brossoit from the AHL Rockford Ice Hogs.