NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kraken, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs were reportedly interested in James van Riemsdyk on a PTO before agreeing to bring in Max Pacioretty. Will they still look at the veteran or have things changed? And, did Pacioretty coming in change the way Nicholas Robertson felt about holding out for a trade? What is the latest speculation surrounding a Cam Fowler trade out of Anaheim?

Maple Leafs Chose Pacioretty Over van Riemsdyk for PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly had a mutual interest in reuniting with James van Riemsdyk (JVR) before choosing Max Pacioretty on a professional tryout (PTO). According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show, the Leafs explored bringing van Riemsdyk back to address their left-wing needs, but ultimately prioritized Pacioretty.

It’s possible the Maple Leafs may revisit JVR if injuries arise during training camp or the team ends up making a trade and recreating a hole on the left side, but for now, it seems unlikely he will rejoin the team.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both sides were open to the idea and “He was certainly interested in coming back to Toronto,” Johnston shared. It was simply a matter of Pacioretty being ranked higher on the Leafs’ list of options. With both players at similar stages of their careers, the Leafs likely don’t have room for both in their lineup.

van Riemsdyk is now expected to explore other opportunities in the league, leaving fans to wonder whether Toronto made the right choice. There is some talk that JVR might be looking at the Seattle Kraken, but those reports are unconfirmed. Chris Johnston noted:

“Multiple NHL teams continue to show interest in James van Riemsdyk. He’s one of the few remaining LW options available and is viewed as a high-character veteran that is expected to land a PTO before training camps open next week.”

Max Pacioretty’s PTO Is a Formality

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun recently joined the OverDrive show and shared insights on Max Pacioretty’s situation with the Maple Leafs. LeBrun revealed that although Pacioretty is officially on a professional tryout (PTO), it’s essentially a formality. He emphasized that the veteran forward “has a job on this team,” and it’s just a matter of time before he signs a contract.

LeBrun adds that Pacioretty reportedly flew to Toronto in August for a health assessment, and the Leafs were satisfied with his condition. LeBrun praised the decision, calling it a smart move by the team.

There was also a hint that the Pacioretty deal might have influenced Nicholas Robertson’s decision to sign in Toronto. Pacioretty’s likely addition — and potentially rumored conversations with JVR — may have caused some concern and when Robertson’s agent told him that no team was willing to make a trade for him, Robertson caved.

Any leverage Robertson thought he had in making his case for a prominent spot on the roster may have diminished with Pacioretty in the mix.

Is Fowler Likely to Be Traded by the Ducks?

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Anaheim Ducks and defenseman Cam Fowler are discussing his future with the team. Fowler, 32, has two years remaining on his contract, which carries a $6.5 million AAV and includes a no-trade clause that allows him to select from four preferred teams.

According to Friedman, Fowler has expressed a willingness to expand his list of potential destinations. “What I’ve heard is that Fowler has indicated a willingness to talk to more teams than that and consider more teams than that,” said Friedman. Given Fowler’s reputation and respect around the league, there is expected to be interest in the veteran defenseman.

However, a trade before the season begins seems unlikely. The contract is too large and there aren’t enough teams sure about what their final rosters will look like to make such a significant trade.

