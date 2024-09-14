NHL Rumors: Devils, Canucks, Islanders, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils lost defenseman Luke Hughes for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, is there any news on what the Vancouver Canucks are doing to find a backup plan if Thatcher Demko can’t start the season? Matt Martin is joining the New York Islanders on a PTO. Finally, are there a handful of players on the bubble in Toronto?

Devils’ Luke Hughes Out with Injury

The New Jersey Devils released a statement on Thursday that defenseman Luke Hughes will be out for six to eight weeks with a left shoulder injury. Hughes suffered the injury earlier this month while training and it won’t require surgery. Still, this is a big loss for the team as they were looking to bounce back from a poor 2023-24 season compared to expectations.

It is not believed the Devils will make any external moves to find a replacement for Hughes on their blue line. They’ll give opportunities from within.

Canucks Goaltending Still Unclear, Boeser Waiting on Contract

Patrick Johnston of The Province noted the Vancouver Canucks have questions still unanswered in goal if Thatcher Demko isn’t available for preseason practices, training camp, and the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old Vezina Trophy finalist’s health remains a concern following reports he’s still dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston noted the Canucks have been considering adding a goalie on a professional tryout offer. He writes:

We know they have approached veteran free agent goalie Kevin Lankinen about the idea, but it’s very clear the goalie is more interested in a full contract offer. There was a suggestion last week that perhaps Antti Raanta was an option, but it’s not clear any deal has actually been made between team and player. source – ‘Canucks: Where’s Thatcher Demko? And other questions ahead of training camp’- Patrick Johnston – The Province – 09/12/2024

In other Canucks news, Brock Boeser says he’s going to let contract negotiations with the team play out as he enters the final season of his deal, “Coming off the blood clot. I think I got a lot to prove,” said Boeser when speaking with NHL Network. The hint here is that Boeser is looking to have a huge season and maximize his earnings on an extension.

Martin to Join Islanders on a PTO

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello told the media that Ilya Sorokin had an injury in summer training, but he is skating. Sorokin may miss the first couple of days of training camp. That said, there is no concern at this point about it extending into the season.

Related: Nicholas Robertson’s Candid Talk with Agent Led to Maple Leafs Deal

Lamoriello also revealed that Matt Martin will join the Islanders on a PTO.

Maple Leafs Creating Uncertainty with Roster

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ upcoming training camp will feature intense internal competition, something management and the coaching staff are looking for. Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman emphasized that several players are currently on the roster bubble.

Everyone wants to let competition unfold throughout camp and Friedman explained that the Leafs want to see which players thrive under the pressure. The Leafs have until the day before the season starts to finalize their roster, and “I think that’s their plan,” Friedman said. He noted that a tempting trade offer might force the team’s hand earlier, but Toronto seems more focused on internal moves that will create roster change.

The Leafs hope this approach will push players to elevate their game heading into the 2024-25 season.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter