Blues & Blackhawks Standouts at Prospect Showcase

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice for the first time in the 2024-25 season on Friday night in the 2024 Tom Kurvers Showcase in St. Louis. The Blues came out on top 4-3 in overtime in a back-and-forth game, with Simon Robertsson scoring the game-winner. While it is still very early in the preseason, there is a lot to look forward to for each fanbase.

Frank Nazar

Frank Nazar was the best player on either side tonight. The Blackhawks’ 2022 first-round pick was the focal point of the team’s offense, controlling possession in the offensive zone and executing countless cross-ice passes for high-danger scoring chances. His 5-foot-9 stature did not appear to be a problem either, as he took a few hits with ease before immediately returning to play.

Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nazar played three NHL games last season so his spot in the NHL is not guaranteed. He is just 20 years old and needs to do a better job at driving play towards the center of the ice, but the talent is there and he is clearly going to continue developing into a special player within the next few seasons. It is anyone’s guess whether he makes the opening night roster for the Blackhawks, but if he does not, he is likely to find his way into the NHL by the end of the season.

Matthew Mayich

Matthew Mayich is a 6-foot-2 defenseman the Blues selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He tallied just 24 points (six goals and 18 assists) in 66 games with the Ottawa 67’s last season, but his play stood out last night. Not only did he score a goal, he was physical, blocked shots, knocked opponents off the puck, and generated offense. The Blues have him listed at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds but he looked much larger as he towered over everyone on the ice. He may not be one to light up the scoresheet but do not be surprised if he pushes for an NHL spot in the next few seasons.

AJ Spellacy

Heading into the game most hockey fans were not familiar with the Blackhawks’ 2024 third-round pick, but that has now changed. AJ Spellacy was one of the best players on the ice tonight, as his skating and offensive talent shined. He was constantly generating chances in the offensive zone, and in transition and the defensive zone he got physical while chirping Blues’ skaters. He not only had a strong night that resulted in a goal, but he was having fun, something every team wants in their players.

Spellacy played center but has spent time on the right wing throughout his career. He had just 38 points (21 goals and 17 assists) with the Windsor Spitfires last season, but he should be in line for an offensive breakout this season. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, he is already a big skater, but he played even larger. He was physical and won most of his puck battles, and there is reason to believe he may be closer to the NHL than fans realize. Two more seasons with Windsor is a given, but a debut by 2027 or 2028 is likely.

Drew Commesso

Drew Commesso did not have his best night, giving up four goals on 34 shots, but he played better than the scoresheet shows. He made all of the saves he was expected to, and his positioning resembled an NHL veteran. The goals he gave up were not impossible to save but can be largely attributed to poor defensive positioning, a bad break, or an elite shot. It will be interesting to see how he handles the rest of the preseason, but fans should be optimistic this is the season he finally breaks out and pushes for an NHL spot.

Jalen Luypen

Jalen Luypen was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks and tallied 20 points (four goals and 16 assists) in 64 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season. He is a scrappy center who was the focal point of the Blackhawks’ physical game throughout the night. He may not have stellar point production but he loves hockey and worked harder than anyone else, so pairing his work ethic with his defensive play and physicality could prove him to develop into an NHL center within the next few seasons.

Zachary Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc had a very strong night for the Blues as his two-way game and leadership led the team to the win. He generated a few turnovers in the defensive zone, set up teammates for high-danger chances, and was very vocal on the bench throughout the game. He scored nine points (five goals and four assists) in 25 games with the Blues last season, and while his NHL spot is not guaranteed, he is on track to make the opening night lineup if his play continues.

Other Notable Prospects

Blues defenseman Lukas Fischer looked sharp in the defensive zone, generating multiple turnovers and blocking shots. Despite scoring a goal, his overall offensive game is not quite where it needs to be, but at just 18 years old he is showing lots of promise. Quinton Burns is another Blues’ defenseman who had a strong night in the defensive zone, winning multiple key puck battles on the boards and behind the net.

Blues’ forward Juraj Pekarcik had a few questionable passes in the first period but turned it around in the second by using his skating to create scoring chances in open space towards the center of the ice. Blackhawks’ Colton Dach looked like a professional, making smart decisions with the puck and defending very well by keeping the opposition on the perimeter. He had 27 points (11 goals and 16 assists) in 44 games last season and is looking to take his game to the next level this season following some injury setbacks.

The Blackhawks and Blues are entering this season with different goals, but each team has a promising prospect pool. Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is doing a tremendous job at finding skill and upside in the draft, and Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong is assembling a strong NHL roster while maintaining an impressive prospect pool. The Blackhawks prospects will hit the ice again tonight (Sep. 14) against the Minnesota Wild, while the Blues prospects will lace it up again tomorrow (Sep. 15) against the Wild.