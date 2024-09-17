NHL Rumors: Penguins, Devils, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Sidney Crosby to a new two-year deal and he talked about his extension while delivering season tickets to fans. What does this kind of deal mean for his future with the team? Meanwhile, it sounds like the New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer are getting closer to an extension, as are the Dallas Stars with Thomas Harley.

Crosby Talks Extension with the Penguins

The Penguins re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension on Monday, running through the 2026-27 season and carrying an average annual value of $8.7 million. Crosby said the delay in getting the deal done was the number of years. He needed to weigh what was best for himself and the team and figure out what length of contract he was going to be comfortable with.

Many believe Crosby did the Penguins a huge favor by signing this kind of deal. It allows them to build around him and try to be competitive in his NHL window.

It’s important to note that this contract with structured in such a way that it gives Crosby a chance to be moved if the team is struggling and not living up to their end of the deal when it comes to being competitive.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic writes:

With 93.7 percent of Crosby’s salary paid before Year 2 of the new contract, he would come cheap — again, in terms of actual money — in any potential trade during the 2026 offseason. By paying the supermajority of Crosby’s real money before that second contract season, the Penguins could justifiably demand a more favorable return in any potential trade, especially if, as would be likely, they took on a sizeable chunk of Crosby’s cap hit. source: ‘Sidney Crosby’s new contract keeps him with Penguins — and in control’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 09/17/2024

This is not to suggest that Crosby has plans to move on. He wants to be a Penguin for life. But, as Rossi points out, if Evgeny Malkin or Kris Letang retire or leave, Crosby may decide to take his final season and try to win a Stanley Cup somewhere else.

Dawson Mercer Deal Almost Done In New Jersey?

David Pagnotta reports, “The Devils & RFA Dawson Mercer are also grinding away at a short-term contract. Daily talks have continued; I’m told 2-yr & 3-yr deals on the table, matter of the dollars.” James Nichols of NJHockeyNow adds, “With veterans set to report to camp tomorrow, I’m hearing there’s been progress made between the #NJDevils and Dawson Mercer on an extension.”

This is good news for the Devils who have been working on a Mercer extension for some time. Reports suggest that it will be a bridge deal and not a long-term extension.

Stars Working on Thomas Harley Deal

Pagnotta also notes, “Contract negotiations continue between the Stars & RFA D Thomas Harley. I’m told the two sides are focused on a short-term deal. We’ll see how things progress with training camps opening up tomorrow.

The Stars have just over $6 million in cap space, making a one- to two-year bridge deal a viable option. With another strong season, Harley could easily be worth more than $7 million per season. But, Dallas is cautious about using up all their remaining cap room on a single contract, preferring to keep flexibility for potential injuries or trade opportunities.

With Jamie Benn and Esa Lindell’s contracts expiring after this season, the timing could be ideal to re-sign Harley to a larger deal down the line.