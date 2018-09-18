In today’s rumor rundown, it looks like the Boston Bruins might be making room to go after Artemi Panarin, the San Jose Sharks are already working on an extension for Erik Karlsson and a hockey insider has listed 10 names of players to watch for on the NHL trade market.

Boston Making Room for Panarin?

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe is reporting the move to trade defenseman Adam McQuaid and his $2.75 million cap hit could be the first sign the Boston Bruins are making room to go after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin. Moving McQuaid almost gives them enough salary space to fit in Panarin’s $6 million contract.

Dupont also believes that in trade, the Bruins have the assets/prospects that might interest Columbus GM Jarmo Kekelainen. Some believe the Blue Jackets would ask for Jake DeBrusk and Ryan Donato but that would have to include a Panarin the Bruins know would re-sign and stick around long-term.

Dupont wonders if the Bruins would be willing to offer $8 million over multiple years to sign him on an extension?

Sharks Looking to Re-Sign Karlsson

TSN wrote an article noting that San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson has said he wouldn’t have acquired Erik Karlsson if he didn’t believe they had a good chance of re-signing the star blueliner. The team is already speaking with Karlsson’s camp about an extension.

It's safe to say that the @SanJoseSharks are pretty excited for the arrival of @ErikKarlsson65. https://t.co/XWdEhloXjO — NHL (@NHL) September 18, 2018

Wilson says everyone is excited to have Karlsson, that he helps check off all the important boxes when it comes to building a team and that the Sharks have been successful in keeping players. The organization has no issue offering a full eight-year extension to keep him in San Jose.

It will be interesting to see if the Sharks try and convince Karlsson to take a discount to be on the team or if Karlsson himself is still seeking the rumored $11 million per season over 8 years. The Sharks may have the shuffle the deck a bit if they aren’t going to take the chance of him leaving over salary. They only have 10 players signed to contracts for next season.

Teams to Watch For Trades

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports recently wrote a piece naming 10 players people should keep an eye on in the NHL trade market. He believes there is a good chance many of these 10 names could get traded over the course of this season.

The Blue Jackets

Out of Columbus, he suggests the Blue Jackets will move Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky since both are pending free agents and there has been no indication that either is interested in re-signing with the team.

Ottawa Senators

Gretz also mentions the Ottawa Senators could be busy as they may move Mark Stone and Matt Duchene. Both are pending free agents, and all signs are pointing to a full rebuild in Ottawa. From the player’s perspective, it is hard to imagine that either sees a strong future in Ottawa and if the team struggles, they may be two of the first players moved this season, especially if they let it be known they don’t intend to stay.

New York Rangers

Teammates Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello could be on the move. Both are pending free agents and while Hayes believes he’ll be sticking around and that when the time is right a long-term deal with the club will present itself, he was only offered a one-year deal on his last extension and that has to say something about what happens if he struggles this season. Gretz believes Zuccarello would like to stay in New York.

New York Islanders

From the New York Islanders, Brock Nelson is more likely to move than Anders Lee or Jordan Eberle but all a worth keeping an eye on. All three players will need new contracts and Nelson was only signed to a one-year deal. Eberle has said he’s interested in staying and is loving playing with the Islanders but some of that may have to do with the season he has, the chemistry he builds with a player like Matthew Barzal and the season the team has. He may want to explore what’s available to him on the open market.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings may move Gustav Nyquist if the team is seriously considering a full rebuild. They won’t likely get a strong return but Gretz believes there should be some interest around the NHL. Nyquist increased his goal output from 12 to 21 but his points dropped from 48 to 40. Without Henrik Zetterberg’s it will be interesting to see if he finds chemistry with Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm who he is playing with in training camp.

While not on Gretz’s list, one player to also watch for out of Detroit is Jimmy Howard who is on the last year of his current deal. He’s being pushed by Jonathan Bernier and if Bernier performs well, Howard could be on the move.

Vancouver Canucks

Alexander Edler has not been asked to waive his no-trade clause but there is some belief he might be. How Vancouver does this season will speak to if and when that happens. The team is believed to be rebuilding but some of their moves suggest they don’t want to go full rebuild. Edler is a top-four defender who could help a number of teams.

Buffalo Sabres

Surprisingly, Gretz also mentions that Jeff Skinner might be a trade candidate. Even though he was just acquired by the Buffalo Sabres he only has one season left on his contract and if they can’t re-sign him before the trade deadline and out of the playoffs, could look to recoup some of the cost to acquire him.