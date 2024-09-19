NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Golden Knights, Oilers, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mitch Marner shut down any talk about his contract in his media avail before training camp, but also hinted he’s still open to talking about an extension during the season. Meanwhile, are the Vegas Golden Knights going to look into terminating Robin Lehner’s contract? The Detroit Red Wings have a number in mind for Mortiz Seider. Finally, would the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers make for good trade partners?

Marner Is Open to Extending Contract During the Season

As the Toronto Maple Leafs opened training camp, it was clear that the team, Marner, and his agent Darren Ferris are all keen on toning down the noise surrounding the forward’s looming free agency. General Manager Brad Treliving is also on board with this approach. That said, keeping the focus on hockey rather than contract speculation won’t be easy.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman noted in a recent article that Marner’s situation will create a media frenzy even as he told the media he would not talk about his contract, just about hockey. But, when asked if he believes negotiations should pause once the season starts, Marner said, “I don’t know if I would say that.”

Will Lehner’s Contract Be Terminated by the Golden Knights?

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke with the media Thursday morning, and one of the key topics could be the status of goalie Robin Lehner. Lehner, currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), skipped his pre-season physical, which all LTIR players must take to confirm they cannot pass.

McCrimmon said of the situation:

“Lehner will not be reporting to the club this year. He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and (Vegas) are working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will.”

The possibility of the Golden Knights pursuing contract termination has surfaced. If that happens, it is expected the NHLPA will push back on that decision. The NHLPA is known to vigorously defend players in these cases, as contract protection is a top priority. But, if the Golden Knights have grounds to terminate, they would save $4.5 million and $5 million on their salary cap.

Red Wings Want to Keep Seider Under Larkin’s Number

Red Wings training camp officially began and without Moritz Seider, as he awaits in Germany until his contract is sorted. Friedman notes that the latest news suggests the team doesn’t want to go above Dylan Larkin’s $8.7M AAV, which seems reasonable. This might not be where Seider is at.

There is a belief that Seider’s camp might be pushing for as much as $9 million per season on an eight-year term.

Flyers and Oilers a Possible Trade Fit?

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli discussed trade options for the Oilers on Wednesday’s show, noting that the Oilers are potentially looking for another right-shot defenseman. Both admitted that Ty Emberson is going to make a splash this season and from the looks of things on day one at camp, he’s getting some attention as he was paired with Darnell Nurse.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stauffer wondered if Rasmus Ristolainen out of Philadelphia would be a good option. Suggesting the Flyers might be in a position to make a move and retain salary, Seravalli didn’t love the idea. He responded, “I think they’re [the Flyers] open to a lot of different things.” He added, “I think, to be quite candid with you and especially with Ristolainen coming off the injury, he missed 51 games last year, I think the Oilers can do way better.”