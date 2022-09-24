NHL Rumors: Sharks, Canucks, Blues, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks have extended an invite to Joe Thornton. Meanwhile, it appears Nils Hoglander could be in tough to make the Vancouver Canucks roster out of camp. Ryan O’Reilly talks about his contract status with the St. Louis Blues and Patrick Kane addresses the rumors of a possible trade out of Chicago with the media.

Sharks Waiting on Thornton Decision

According to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, the Sharks organization has opened the door for Joe Thornton to return to the team in whatever capacity he would like. If he wants to join the team on a PTO or take an executive position, it sounds like the Sharks are agreeable to that.

Sharks GM Mike Grier, specifically said, “Things are kind of up to him. I don’t know if he wants to play or not play.” He added, “When he figures that out, and his family figures that out, then I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him at some point.”

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thornton has been working out but reports haven’t indicated if he’s leaning one way or another. He’s been in San Jose and Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that there might be something cooking between the two sides.

Nils Hoglander Being Demoted?

As per a conversation on the Donnie & Dhali show, there’s a pretty good chance that Nils Hoglander doesn’t earn a roster spot coming out of camp with the Vancouver Canucks. It sounds like a lack of two-way play and his being a bit in the doghouse because of it will put him behind the eight ball and his spot is in jeopardy.

Related: How MacKinnon’s Huge Contract Will Impact Numerous Oilers

Dhaliwal said, “But I’m shocked. I’d thought they’d find a spot for him but it looks like by judging by this, and if it stays like this Donnie, it looks like he’s Abbotsford bound. Which I don’t think a lot of people had that in the summer.”

O’Reilly Feels No Pressure to Get New Contract

After reports that the St. Louis Blues have informed some of their older star veterans that they won’t be talking contract extensions with them for some time, Ryan O’Reilly told the media, including NHL.com’s Lou Korac, that he’s not concerned and feels no pressure to get something done right now.

He noted that he would like to remain with the Blues going forward and that dialogue has already started between the two sides, but he understands the process and that there are other things he needs to focus on with the start of the season around the corner. He gets that GM Doug Armstrong has other things on his plate as well.

Patrick Kane Admits He Spoke with Family About a Trade

As per Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope, Patrick Kane spoke with the media this week and admitted he did speak with his family about a possible trade out Chicago but those talks weren’t serious. He has not requested a deal out of Chicago, even if he was a bit disappointed that the organization traded his linemate and friend Alex DeBrincat.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman was on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer and noted that a Kane trade is something that will likely get discussed more seriously in January or February. He says the intention seems to be that both Kane and Jonathan Toews will sit back and watch what teams get off to a good start. They’ll take stock of the league and who can win a Stanley Cup with them and who might not be able to.

Kane said:

“There hasn’t been much discussion about anything, even with my agent or my parents or my family. We all know the situation [with] what could potentially happen. It’s not really anything I’m thinking about as of yet. So we’ll see how it all plays out.” source – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews still committed to Blackhawks despite ‘disappointing’ moves’ – Ben Pope – Chicago Sun -Times – 09/22/2022

Friedman notes that he thinks there will be a market for Toews as clubs might see the potential for an experience and rejuvenated center with less pressure on him to come in and play an important role.