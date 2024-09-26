NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Kings, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t have Auston Matthews for tonight’s preseason game, but they got good news on the injury that took him out of practice the other day. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are flying in a goaltending prospect who wasn’t terribly happy with the team. How serious is Drew Doughty‘s injury from Wednesday’s preseason game? Finally, is there anything new to update when it comes to Linus Ullmark and an extension with the Ottawa Senators?

Matthews Is Back on the Ice for the Maple Leafs

There was good news for the Maple Leafs as Auston Matthews was back skating with the team on Thursday. He left the ice early this week with what coach Craig Berube called an “upper body thing” that he didn’t think was too serious. But, Matthews missed practice on Wednesday and it wasn’t clear how serious the issue was.

The Leafs captain won’t play tonight, but he is expected to play a couple of the final preseason games for Toronto and shouldn’t miss any more time. The Leafs were just being cautious, even though more than a few fans were concerned. TSN’s Chris Johnston called it “bumps and bruises.”

Flyers Getting Alexei Kolosov Back

The Philadelphia Flyers and goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov seem to have resolved their issues, at least temporarily. The disgruntled netminder, who was originally set to play in the KHL this season and was unwilling to report to the AHL, is now on his way to join the Flyers and will get a chance to compete for an NHL spot.

Alexei Kolosov (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kevin Weekes was among the first to break the news and according to Elliotte Friedman:

“We will see how this develops over the next few days, but there is word Philadelphia and goalie Alexei Kolosov are working on a solution to his absence. Kolosov would come over to play for a bit — exhibition games and some AHL, with an agreement on a potential return to KHL if he doesn’t stay with Flyers. But they definitely want him to give North America a legit shot.”

This is not a guarantee that Kolosov will stay with the Flyers this season. He’s just getting a good look before a decision is made and the organization wanted to iron out any issues between the two sides.

Drew Doughty left Wednesday’s preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights after a collision and awkward fall into the boards. He was helped off the ice and couldn’t put weight on his left foot, with the PR team saying he wouldn’t return.

Frank Seravalli posted an update on Thursday morning, writing, “Doughty Update: Sources say #LAKings defenseman Drew Doughty sustained a left ankle injury. Initial quick x-ray showed a fracture, but he’s scheduled for additional imaging today. Hope is that it is only a fracture and not additional structural damage.”

There is not timeline set for his return.

Latest on Linus Ullmark and the Senators Extension Talks

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators and Linus Ullmark’s representatives have yet to engage in serious contract extension talks. The goaltender is set to become a UFA at the end of the season.

Johnston clarified that this isn’t due to a lack of interest from Ottawa. The Senators value Ullmark and would like to keep him long-term, but the current approach is to let things settle, allowing him time to acclimate to the city and his new teammates. The plan is to revisit contract discussions in the coming weeks or months.