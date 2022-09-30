NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the trade talk surrounding Jakob Chychrun has really heated up. What teams are in and how likely is it he moves in the next few hours? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs might still be looking to upgrade their defense despite getting Rasmus Sandin signed to an extension. Finally, why did the Florida Panthers put a priority on getting goaltender Spencer Knight signed? What’s happening with the Panthers and their goaltending situation?

Chychrun Trade Talk Heating Up

NHL insiders have really started to hit up social media with updates about the status of a trade coming out of Arizona and involving defenseman Jakob Chychrun. It’s been long-rumored that he was ready to be dealt but also that the asking price was high. Some wonder if the price has softened a bit.

The Edmonton Oilers were rumored to be in on this, but may not be any longer. The St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators might still be, the how serious those talks have gotten aren’t clear. Long-shot teams include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Columbus Blue Jackets.



Marc Spector of Sportsnet writes, “My understanding is Edmonton Oilers are NOT in on any Jakob Chychrun talks at this time. Philip Broberg is a nonstarter as a prospect going to Coyotes, as is Dylan Holloway. Jesse Puljujarvi – with a 1st rd pick – not enough for ARI.” Darren Dreger of TSN followed up on that tweet and explained:

“For many teams, Edmtn included, meeting the asking price is a significant challenge. However, the Oilers have expressed interest and stayed in communication with those involved. Doesn’t mean they’re actively trying to make a trade. As I reported, same with other clubs as well.”

Kevin Weekes reported on ESPN radio, “Chychrun to the Oilers is starting to pick up heat faster than expected.” He adds, “Ken Holland might have a few more tricks up his sleeves, so keep an eye on the Oilers. He has made it clear that he wants to go all in this year.”

One of the questions coming out of Edmonton is whether they should be willing to move Philip Broberg for Chychrun. There are mixed feelings on both sides as the Oilers are in win-now mode, but Broberg projects to be a top-four defenseman down the road.

Maple Leafs Want to Improve Their Defense

Dreger also noted on TSN Insider Trading the Maple Leafs are trying to upgrade on their blue line even though the team re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin. After losing Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom in the game and then with Jake Muzzin’s status a question mark based on his back issues, the Leafs started making trade calls.

Dreger said that Leafs looked around the league to some defensemen who are on PTOs. “So, no question, still trying to bolster the depth in that position.”

Panthers Were Worried About Spencer Knight Offer Sheet

Pierre LeBrun noted that the Spencer Knight extension came, in part, because the Panthers were legitimately worried that a team might extend an offer sheet to him next summer and they didn’t want to be put in a position where they couldn’t deal with that number. Knight signed a three-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

LeBrun added that the Panthers don’t want draft picks, they’re “in win-now mode so they wanted to be aggressive and get ahead of the situation”. The NHL insider pointed out that the Panthers are aware that big contracts for veteran goalies like Sergei Bobrovsky rarely age well. He calls this situation one to watch over the next two or three seasons.