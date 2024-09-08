NHL Rumors: Oilers, Leafs, Flames, Sabres, Canucks, Bruin

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, four teams are showing interest in defenseman Mark Giordano, according to his agent. But, are any of the teams standing out as a favorite? Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman reports that Thatcher Demko’s injury is inoperable. How does that affect his future with the Vancouver Canucks? Finally, a couple of reports suggest that the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman still aren’t close to finding common ground on a new deal, with one report suggesting the two sides aren’t talking any longer.

Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, and Sabres Talking to Giordano’s Camp

Mark Giordano’s agent Ritch Winter said Friday on Sportsnet’s Flames Talk that he has had conversations with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres about the 39-year-old defenseman. Giordano has no plans to retire and is determined to secure another NHL contract.

The Oilers have been linked to players like Kevin Shattenkirk, Tyson Barrie, and Justin Schultz, showing they might look for a veteran who can play a specific depth role. After losing Philip Broberg, Cody Ceci, and Vincent Desharnais they might benefit from Giordano’s experience and see him as a backup, playing limited minutes. This is especially true if Ty Emberson doesn’t turn out to be a top-six regular.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s not clear how serious the Maple Leafs and Sabres are.

Winter says the Flames are the least likely team to land Giordano, even though a return to Calgary might be a feel-good story. Winter admitted that General Manager Craig Conroy didn’t show much interest in the idea. It appears the Flames are more interested in their rebuild, even though they have been open to adding veterans around their young talent.

Thatcher Demko Will Have to Play Through Injury

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is dealing with a lingering issue that cannot be fixed by surgery. Friedman explained that Demko will need to learn to manage and play through the condition, although it shouldn’t keep him out for an extended period.

Related: Jake McCabe’s Return Is Crucial to the Maple Leafs Defense

There’s some uncertainty about whether Demko will be ready for the start of the season, but Friedman noted, “…but I don’t get the sense that the Canucks are worried he’ll be out half the year.”

The situation may have worsened after Demko rushed back from injury last season. Friedman revealed that the Canucks asked Demko to play two games before the playoffs and while he won one of those games, he was injured again shortly after. It was then the Canucks realized he wasn’t fully healthy and he had something more serious.

Swayman Looking for Much Bigger Contract Than Bruins Offering

Ryan Whitney revealed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that the Boston Bruins have offered goaltender Jeremy Swayman a contract of four years at $6.2 million per season. According to Whitney, Swayman’s camp is seeking a much larger deal—closer to eight years at $9.5 million annually, totaling $76 million.

This report was backed up by Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. He talked about Whitney’s report and said, “Nobody has disputed that to me, so I think he’s right.” He also noted that he’d heard the Bruins offered an eight-year deal but in the sixes. They are a ways apart, said the NHL insider.

To make matters worse, Whitney also raised concerns about the lack of communication between Swayman and the Bruins. “The Bruins have not returned Swayman’s call in three weeks,” Whitney said. It’s not clear if it’s because of the offers or if the relationship is now strained because the Bruins have been lowballing their goaltender.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter