NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs might be getting closer to striking a deal with forward Nick Robertson. Meanwhile, one columnist notes that the Pittsburgh Penguins have a crowded crease and could ship out a goalie to one of the teams needing an upgrade/replacement. Might the Vancouver Canucks be a team to watch here? Finally, with rumors that Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk are looking at the Edmonton Oilers, might the team invite a different name to camp?

Robertson Speaks With Berube, Deal Closer?

Darren Dreger explained on a recent episode of First Up on TSN, “I believe that they’re going to get something done and that Nick Robertson will return to the Maple Leafs.” He added that Robertson has spoken with new head coach Craig Berube, and Berube has assured him that look, take a look at our left side man, there’s nothing but opportunity, and he’d be given a shot with the Leafs on the left wing.

“It sounds like he’s leaning more toward recognizing what he has in Toronto and making the best of the situation.” Dreger also notes that this whole thing was a process, but as long as the hockey gods smile down on him, Robertson should want to sign and Dreger thinks they are going to get something done.

Brad Treliving explored the trade market and the Leafs found out that there wasn’t a ton of interest.

Could the Penguins Trade Jarry or Nedeljkovic?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now writes that the Penguins’ net situation is crowded. With six goalies and three nets, he wonders if one of Tristan Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic could be replaced by a prospect in their system. He notes, “the top of the depth chart that could become quite attractive to teams aching for a Stanley Cup run.”

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He adds that the Vancouver Canucks could be a team worth watching as GM Patrick Allvin and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford have been actively searching for some help in net. Both have a history with Jarry and Jarry’s name has popped up a few times in trade chatter. He writes:

Starter Thatcher Demko is reportedly healing slowly from a knee injury, and backup Arturs Silovs has a less serious knee injury. Rutherford discussed the situation with the media on Thursday and expressed patience. However, how long will he wait to solidify a crucial position if injuries persist?

Jarry’s trade value is not high and his contract is an issue. Kingerski wonders if a player like Conor Garland could go back to the Penguins as part of the trade.

He also looked at Nedeljkovic as a fit for the Detroit Red Wings or Buffalo Sabres. The more affordable $2.5 million AAV on his contract makes him a bit more attractive.

Could Oilers Invite Travis Dermott to Camp?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes that the Oilers might be looking at a name for training camp that hasn’t really popped up on anyone else’s radar yet. That name is Travis Dermott, who has spent time with the Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He writes:

Justin Schultz is a possibility in Edmonton. As I indicated last week, the two sides have talked. But I suspect Schultz is looking for a contracts as opposed to just a PTO. And who could blame him? The Kevin Shattenkirk reports are plausible. But it is more likely that we could see the likes of Travis Dermott. Yes, he is a lefty but comfortably plays both sides. He was coached by (wait for it) Kris Knoblauch in Erie and was represented in the past by Jeff Jackson. There is a split-squad game with the Flames on the twenty-third. They will need 12 D-men for that. Hmmm. source – ‘The Leon Draisaitl signing just another example of The Katz Advantage working for the Edmonton Oilers: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 09/08/2024

