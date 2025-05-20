NHL Rumors Shootdown: Sweeney Extension Linked to Coaching Hire Issues

The Boston Bruins gave Don Sweeney a two-year extension on Tuesday, a polarizing decision to say the least. After a disappointing 2024-25 season, the Bruins were potentially looking at sweeping changes. Not only does this extension mean those changes aren’t coming to the front office, but it hints that the Bruins wanted some stability at the GM position, even if the decision to retain Sweeney backfires.

Did the Bruins Extend Sweeney to Get a Coach?

What Chaos Show host Pete Blackburn posted the following on Tuesday:

“The timing of the Sweeney extension sure is something, especially after Neely essentially said next year would decide his fate. Have to wonder if they’re having a hard time in the coaching search without a GM commitment.”

A few responses to Blackburn’s post agreed that the timing is intriguing. One user wrote, “Good point Pete. I immediately thought about the presser and what Neely said, but the coaching aspect makes sense.” And when you consider reports that Rick Tocchet turned down being a candidate for the coaching job in Boston because of uncertainty surrounding the GM position and front office issues within the organization, it adds even more credibility to this narrative.

Why This Likely Isn’t the Case in Boston

As much as Blackburn’s theory makes sense, I’m not sure I necessarily buy into it being the key reason Sweeney got this new deal.

First, the Bruins are known as an organization that does what it wants, popular opinion be damned. Cam Neely is not the type of President who makes decisions because someone else does or doesn’t want to join the Bruins and feels uncomfortable with the executive decisions he or his ownership group is making.

Tocchet’s situation was unique and while the Bruins did like him as a fit, it always seemed like the former Canucks coach was headed to Philadelphia.

Don Sweeney, General Manager of the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, the GM position is arguably more critical than the coaching one. Many good coaches are available, and the Bruins would have considered more than just Tocchet for the role. Even if the GM situation had question marks attached to it, coaches would line up for an opportunity to run the Bruins’ bench. On the other hand, the organization will fall apart if the man pulling the strings at the top doesn’t have the confidence of upper management and the owners.

Frankly, I’d argue that retaining Sweeney means more coaches will have to weigh the pros and cons of taking that job. Sweeney is known for scapegoating good coaches. Anyone taking that job with him running the show has to understand they can be the fall guy at any time.

The Bruins Actually Like the Job Sweeney Has Done

Even if some fans are hoping for change, the Bruins have their guy and are committing to him. “Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Neely. He added, “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention.”

The path the Bruins are taking has been agreed upon by all the major decision makers behind the scenes. This is an organization that, right or wrong, has placed its faith in Sweeney. Neely noted, “He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team.”

Does that sound like the description of someone who has extended just to make it so the Bruins could finally find a coach willing to take the job?