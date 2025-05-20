Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Domi, Cowan, Keefe & Break Up the Core?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025 Playoff run came to a crashing end with a brutal 6–1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. What started with hope turned into frustration as boos filled Scotiabank Arena and jerseys rained down from the stands. It was a familiar scene—Toronto’s sixth Game 7 loss during this nine-year playoff streak. And once again, a promising season ended in heartbreak.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Core Four Era Needs to End Following Another Disappointing Playoff Showing

Despite signs of progress, the reality is hard to ignore: just two trips to the second round in nearly a decade. The Maple Leafs have managed only 31 playoff wins in that stretch—seven fewer than Florida has picked up in just the last three seasons. Even celebrity hype like Drake’s public bet couldn’t change their luck. But fans? They’re fresh out of patience.

Time to Break Up the Core? A Hard Look at Marner and Tavares

Now comes the tricky part. Mitch Marner and John Tavares are entering their contracts’ final year, and both could hit free agency this summer. Marner still has 100-point upside. Tavares just put up 38 goals at age 34. But with yet another early exit, many wonder if it’s finally time to move on and use that $22 million in cap space to build something more balanced.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and forward John Tavares (91) and Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) battle for a puck during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Auston Matthews and William Nylander are still in their primes. Matthew Knies had a breakout 29-goal, 58-point season. If the Maple Leafs let Marner and Tavares walk, the team could try to rebuild its depth, which once again vanished when the games mattered most.

Related: Panthers’ Series Win Over Maple Leafs Shows Importance of Trade Deadline Success

In the 2025 Playoffs, the “Core Four” plus Knies combined for 53 points. The rest of the roster? Just 46. That drop-off is telling. And with pressure rising from ownership and fans, one would think that something’s got to give.

Or Stay the Course? The Risk in Letting Elite Talent Go

Of course, breaking up the core isn’t without risk. Marner and Tavares are still top-tier talents, and the 2025 free agent class doesn’t offer much in return. The top names—Matt Duchene, Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers—aren’t consistent game-breakers. It’s not just about clearing cap space. It’s about what you can do with it.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And when it comes to trades, the Maple Leafs don’t have much ammo—no first-round picks for the next three years, and just two second-rounders. General manager Brad Treliving’s flexibility is limited. He seems able to find diamonds in the rough – think Simon Benoit or Philippe Myers – but big-gun, game-changers might be another kettle of fish.

Max Domi: Grit, Fire, and Playoff Energy

Max Domi has become one of the most debated names in Toronto. He’s not a big goal scorer, but when the playoffs start, he shows up. He had three goals, four assists, 17 hits, and 33 penalty minutes in 13 games. He scored the only goal in Game 7 and was one of the few players who seemed fully dialed in until the final whistle.

Related: Maple Leafs Domi’s Inspiring Unity & Physical Resilience

Domi’s edge comes with risks—penalties, bad timing—but his compete level is undeniable. If the Maple Leafs are serious about adding grit, he’s a player who could help set the tone. He needs to keep that fire pointed in the right direction.

The one “might be” that right now is a total guess is Easton Cowan’s heart. Given his playoff success and what we’ve seen thus far, he might have the kind of internal drive that could eventually push this team in the right direction. But can he do it as soon as next season?

Ex-Coach Sheldon Keefe Still Pulling for Toronto

Even after being replaced last spring, former head coach Sheldon Keefe still has the Maple Leafs on his mind. Now behind the New Jersey Devils bench, Keefe recently shared how he still watches games with his kids and roots for the team he once led. Good on him.

Sheldon Keefe, now with the New Jersey Devils (Josh Reinitz / The Hockey Writers)

From his home in Oakville, Keefe praised new coach Craig Berube for tightening the team’s defensive play and maximizing the roster. There’s no bitterness—just gratitude and a lingering connection to the franchise he poured five seasons into. Once part of the Maple Leafs family, always part of it.

Where Do the Maple Leafs Go From Here?

The summer ahead could define this era of Maple Leafs hockey. Do they finally split up the “Core Four” and start reshaping the roster? Or do they double down, hoping a few key depth pieces and better luck can finally push them over? That said, the missing piece on this team doesn’t seem to be skill. It would also appear that luck (which there’s plenty of in NHL hockey) and skill are not enough to get past the second round of the playoffs. The team needs more heart as well.

Related: 4 Maple Leafs Players Shaping the Team’s Future

With limited picks, a weak free agent pool, and years of postseason failure behind them, there are no easy answers. But one thing is clear: change is coming. The question is whether it’s the kind that finally leads to a breakthrough or more of the same.