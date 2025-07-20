NHL Rumours: Crosby Trade Speculation, Kadri, Sabres Interest in Chinakhov & More

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, Sidney Crosby trade rumours have started again despite him shutting them down numerous times. Elsewhere, Nazem Kadri’s name continues to get tossed around in trade discussions and rumours. Finally, there is a belief that the Buffalo Sabres could have an interest in forward Yegor Chinakhov, who recently requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. All of that and more, in today’s rundown.

Sidney Crosby Trade Rumours Starting Again

Despite Crosby shutting down rumours several times and stating he wants to remain part of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the remainder of his career, analysts and insiders continue to toss his name around in trade scenarios. Pundit Frank Seravalli stated that there are teams on a short list that he is considering, while Nick Kypreos recently hinted at it in his recent off-season trade board article.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 37 years old, Crosby will likely be talked about in trade scenarios until he retires, considering the situation the Penguins are in. They continue to rebuild as they hope to become contenders in the next few seasons, but it’s fair to assume Crosby wants to remain in contention and doesn’t want to continue losing and finishing campaigns at the bottom of the standings. However, he has made it very clear he doesn’t want to leave the Penguins, so no trade will ever come unless he has a huge change of heart.

Nazem Kadri Linked to Maple Leafs & Canadiens

In the same trade board article from Kypreos, he discusses the possibility of the Flames trading Kadri to clear up some cap space and take advantage of teams looking to bolster their center depth, and specifically mentions the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens as two teams who have been linked to him recently.

Kadri, who is 34 years old, is extended through the 2028-29 season and currently has a no-movement clause. Next season, it changes to a modified no-trade clause that gives him a 13-team no-trade list. Right now, his contract would be tough to move, considering the trade protection and the $7 million cap hit that comes along with it, but with how desperate some teams are to bring in a top-six forward, something could come to fruition this offseason, but only if Kadri is willing to be traded.

Sabres Interested in Chinakhov?

After he requested a trade from the Blue Jackets, fans and pundits began to wonder where Chinakhov may end up if the team ends up moving him this summer. Chad DeDominicis mentions that the Sabres have an interest in him and could look to acquire him before the 2025-26 season gets underway.

A little bit of hockey news in mid-July.



Yegor Chinakhov has made it known through his agent he’d like a trade & the Sabres have interest in the player.



I go through a quick breakdown of the type of player he is and the injury concerns.https://t.co/EnS4L4PNLt — Chad DeDominicis (@CMDeDominicis) July 17, 2025

Chinakhov, who is 24 years old, only played 30 games last season, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists for 15 points. Throughout his career, he has played 175 games, scoring 34 goals and adding 37 assists for 71 points, which comes out to a 0.41 points-per-game average.

The Blue Jackets have made it clear they expect Chinakhov to be at training camp next season, and won’t just force a trade unless it benefits them as well.

Oilers Expect Matt Savoie to Take Big Step

With a summer of changes for the Edmonton Oilers, opportunity seems to be knocking for prospect Matt Savoie. Both head coach Kris Knoblauch and general manager Stan Bowman have spoken highly of Savoie and hinted that he could be looking to step into a strong role on their penalty kill right away this season.

Knoblauch spoke about his short stint in the NHL last season and spoke highly of him, calling him a reliable two-way player at even strength, and mentioned that he definitely sees him as part of the penalty kill next season.

As the Oilers look to finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 after coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final in the previous two campaigns, they seem to be open to promoting from within, rather than going out and looking on the trade market, leaning on their youngsters and will rely on them to step into the league right away.

