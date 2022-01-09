NHL Stat Corner: Avalanche, Hurricanes, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Penguins

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we take a look at many accomplishments over the past few days. Postponements haven’t stopped players and teams from reaching franchise marks or NHL records, so enjoy.

Avalanche Dominant at Home

The Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record for longest home winning streak (11 games played (GP)). They also won for the first time when trailing by three goals in a game since 2018. (from “Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime”, The Denver Post, Jan. 8, 2022) This again with the help of a couple players who have been unstoppable: Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

MacKinnon recorded his fifth career 13-game point streak, the most among active players. Only two other active players have more than two: Patrick Kane (4) and Evgeni Malkin (3). Makar is the third defenceman since 1943-44 (modern era) to score 15 goals in the first 27 games or fewer. He joins Bobby Orr (20 GP in 1974-75 and 25 GP in 1973-74) and Dave Ellett (23 GP in 1988-89).

Multiple Hurricanes Help Team Surge

Frederik Andersen is the first goaltender to record four assists through the first 22 games of the season since Ed Belfour in 2001-02. Not only has he played lights out for them in net, but also contributed to fast breaks, resulting in goals. The Carolina Hurricanes have scored six-plus goals in consecutive games for the fourth time in team history.

Seth Jarvis required the fourth-fewest games in franchise history (Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricane) to record 15 career points (24 GP). Only Ron Francis (11 GP), Jeff Skinner (15 GP), and Sylvain Turgeon (15 GP) did so faster. While Sebastian Aho recorded the sixth-most points in franchise history through the first 30 games of the season (37). Jesper Fast also played his 500th career game.

Zach Fucale Starts His Career by Setting NHL Record

Zach Fucale set an NHL record for longest shutout streak to begin his career (138:31). The previous record was held by Matt Hackett (102:48). This came after his first career start was a shutout. In his second appearance in the NHL, it took the Minnesota Wild until 0:35 left in the game to score on him, tying the game.

Tom Wilson played his 600th career game. He is the fifth-youngest player to reach that milestone in franchise history. He is also the second player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach this mark behind Morgan Rielly.

Auston Matthews Red Hot in Goal Department

Auston Matthews recorded his 45th multi-goal game, second-most since entering the league in 2016-17 behind Alex Ovechkin (46). Matthews also scored his 220th career goal to take sole possession of 11th on the franchise goals list. He passed Lanny McDonald. Matthews has scored 15 goals in his past 13 games and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Jake Guentzel’s Streak Continues

Jake Guentzel has recorded a point in 17 consecutive appearances. In franchise history, he trails only Mario Lemieux (three times) and Sidney Crosby (two times) for longer point streaks.

Guentzel has also recorded the seventh-longest road point streak to begin a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky holds three of those streaks ahead of him.

Player, Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Florida Panthers have set a franchise record for scoring a goal in 16 consecutive periods. They surpassed the previous mark of 15 from earlier this season.

The St. Louis Blues have recorded their fourth-longest home point streak (11 GP, 10-0-1).

Player

Marc-Andre Fleury has played the seventh-most games by a goaltender in NHL history (906 GP). He is tied with Glenn Hall. Fleury is the first goaltender in NHL history to beat all 32 NHL teams.

Tomas Hertl recorded his fifth career hat trick. He has recorded the second-most hat tricks in franchise history behind Jonathan Cheechoo (9). Hertl recorded the seventh natural hat trick in NHL history that included an overtime goal.

Jason Robertson has recorded a 10-game home point streak. He is the first Dallas Stars player to do so since John Klingberg in 2017-18 and has the fifth-longest in team history (Dallas, 1993-94).

Mattias Ekholm scored a goal in the first minute of the game, marking the 10th time a defenceman has done so in franchise history for the Nashville Predators.

Marcus Foligno scored his 100th career goal.

Filip Hronek played his 200th career game.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Cam York recorded his first career point.

The Panthers and Blues continue to impress, both at home and away, while Fleury makes history in Vegas and Hertl joins very rare company. Check back in a couple days for all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL.