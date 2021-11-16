NHL Stat Corner: Oilers, Bruins, Canadiens, Islanders, & Capitals

In this latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we take a look at what nobody on the Edmonton Oilers or in the league has been able to do in a long time. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens clashed in a historic game, while the New York Islanders’ defencemen continue to be workhorses. A Washington Capitals rookie is showing his skills early on, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.

Oilers’ Dynamic Duo Enter Elite Company

Connor McDavid is the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 points, doing it in 421 games. The only players who reached this milestone faster were Wayne Gretzky (274 GP), Mario Lemieux (323), Peter Stastny (394), Mike Bossy (400), and Jari Kurri (419). Considering the era that McDavid started his career in, it is very impressive to be in the same conversation as these five Hall of Fame players. He has scored his next 100 points quicker than the last every time, and it took him 53 games to go from 500 to 600 career points.

Gretzky is the only Oilers’ player in history to have a longer season-opening point streak than McDavid (14). He also extended his total point streak to 23 games, dating back to last season. Though second on the team and in the league in points behind Leon Draisaitl, McDavid has shown a bit more consistency with contributing to the production every single night.

Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl & Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Draisaitl is the third player in the last 30 years to have at least 15 goals and 15 assists in fewer than the first 15 games of the season. He joins Jaromir Jagr (1995-96) and Mario Lemieux (1992-93). Draisaitl has eight three-point games in 14 games this season. McDavid and Draisaitl’s combined points (58) are more than all the forwards on the New York Islanders (55) and Arizona Coyotes (45).

Kailer Yamamoto scored the 12th game-winning goal within the last 30 seconds of regulation in Oilers’ history. This came after the team allowed a two-goal lead to slip away to the St. Louis Blues. It was also his third goal of the season and he has picked up his play as of late. Ryan Mcleod scored his first career goal. This came in the 16th game of his career and sixth this season.

Bruins’ Swayman Makes Name for Himself with Home Performances

Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman is the fourth goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first eight or more starts at home. He joins Gord McRae (10-0-0), Ilya Sorokin (8-0-0), and Michel Plasse (8-0-0). This stat may be even more valuable for a Bruins’ goalie considering the history the fans had of turning on Tuukka Rask when the team didn’t win the Stanley Cup or anything went wrong. Wins at home would definitely help the fanbase have confidence in a young goalie.

It was the 750th game between the Bruins and the Canadiens. This battle of two original six teams took place in Boston and they took it 5-2.

Canadiens Stumble to Historically Worst Start

Speaking of losing, the Canadiens have lost 13 of their first 17 games of the season for the first time in franchise history. This is without starting goaltender Carey Price who hasn’t suited up for the team yet, and captain Shea Weber who could even retire before playing another game in the NHL. Their moves haven’t amounted to much and it just shows why last season’s run to the Cup was a fluke, as they were the lowest seed to ever make the postseason.

Islanders’ Defencemen Pillar of Consistency

The Islanders’ defencemen shined bright in their last game, as three of them hit games played milestones. The night may have been about Andy Greene becoming the 358th player to play 1000 games in the NHL, but two others also etched themselves into hockey history.

Andy Greene, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zdeno Chara is the 11th player to play in 1,620 career games. He was originally drafted by the Islanders, but only played four of his 23 seasons with them. He is in his 24th season and it looks like it may end where it all began for him. Ryan Pulock played his 263rd consecutive game for the Islanders, he now has the record for longest streak by a defenceman in franchise history. He moved out of a tie with Denis Potvin.

Capitals Have Themselves a Keeper in Rookie Defenceman Fehervary

Martin Fehervary became the first Washington Capitals’ rookie defenceman to score a shorthanded goal since 1995, done by Ken Klee. Fehervary is also just the second Capitals’ defenceman to score a short-handed goal in the past 10 years, joining John Carlson in 2015).

Player & Team Stats From Around the NHL

Team

The Vancouver Canucks have trailed 53.5 percent of the time this season, second-last in the NHL to only the Arizona Coyotes who have won one game and have a minus-37 goal differential.

Player

The Anaheim Ducks have scored a franchise record of at least three goals in 11 consecutive games. Troy Terry matched Ryan Getzlaf for the fourth-longest scoring streak in franchise history at 14. Only Corey Perry (19 GP), Teemu Selanne (17), and Getzlaf (15). Terry already has his career-high in goals and points.

Dougie Hamilton of the New Jersey Devils recorded his 350th career point.

Dan Vladar recorded his first career shutout for the Calgary Flames.

Yegor Chinkhov scored his first career goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Canucks have lived up to the criticism about their defence, and aren’t giving Thatcher Demko much help on the back end. Terry continues to put up goals and points every game, contributing to the seven-game win streak the team has been on, with the help of John Gibson and others. The Blue Jackets should be excited to see Chinakhov get on the board, as he is highly touted and should shine in this league. The Oilers’ dynamic duo continues to score at a torrid pace, while the Canadiens just can’t find their footing. Check back in a couple of days for all the latest stats and milestones from the NHL Stat Corner.