NHL Stat Corner: Panthers, Hurricanes, Kings, Avalanche, Blue Jackets

The smaller markets are the focus of today’s NHL Stat Corner as we will look at the Florida Panthers’ and their ability to score at will and Sebastian Aho’s dominance leading his team to first in the toughest division. Then we go to the Los Angeles Kings and their ability to overcome multi-goal deficits and come out on top, while the Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar are now winning on the road. Finally, we look at some milestones reached by players on the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes, plus much more.

Panthers’ Offence Can’t Be Stopped

Jonathan Huberdeau is the first player in franchise history to record three 50-assist seasons. Mason Marchment recorded his first career hat trick.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Florida Panthers are the first team to require less than 50 games to score 200 goals in a season (203 in 49 GP) since the Ottawa Senators in 2005-06 (48 GP). Before that it was the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96 (41 GP). The Panthers have nine players who have scored at least 10 goals this season, the most in the NHL. The next closest team is the Colorado Avalanche with eight. Marchment was the ninth player for the Panthers to reach 10 goals on the season.

Aho Leads Hurricanes to NHL Record

The Carolina Hurricanes are the first team in NHL history to score a goal within the first 10 seconds of consecutive periods, doing so in period two and three of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Only two other teams have even scored within 15 seconds in consecutive periods, the Dallas Stars (2022) and Penguins (1976).

Sebastian Aho recorded his 370th career point, moving into ninth in franchise history. He passed Geoff Sanderson. Antti Raanta recorded his 100th career win.

Kings Stay in the Playoff Race With Multiple Comebacks

Drew Doughty has recorded the sixth-most assists in franchise history (432), moving him past Bernie Nicholls. The Los Angeles Kings had multi-goal comeback wins on consecutive days for the first time in franchise history. The last time the Kings had multi-goal comeback wins in consecutive games was the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. They first did so against the Vegas Golden Knights, then the Arizona Coyotes.

Avalanche Transfer Success to the Road

Cale Makar is the second-fastest defenceman in franchise history to score 50 points in a season (45 GP), behind only Steve Duchesne (41 GP in 1992-93).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche have their second-longest road point streak in franchise history with seven, tied with a run in 1999. Their longest road win streak came in 2020 (nine). Not so long ago the Avalanche had a franchise-long win streak at home that seemed to just keep on going. Now that they have more games on the road, they’ve transferred that success to the opponents’ buildings.

Boone Jenner Climbs Blue Jackets’ All-Time Goals List

Boone Jenner recorded his 142nd goal, tied with Nick Foligno for third-most in franchise history behind Rick Nash (289) and Cam Atkinson (213). Jenner has come alive this year and stepped up where the Blue Jackets have been lacking, goal scoring. Max Domi recorded his 200th career assist. He is one goal from 100 and one point from 300 in his career.

Keller & Crouse Look to be Pieces the Coyotes Build Around

Clayton Keller recorded the most points through the first 50 games of a season (44) for the Arizona Coyotes since Shane Doan in 2008-09 (48). Alex Galchenyuk recorded his 200th career assist. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th career goal and 100th career point. Both these young forwards should be untouchables for the Coyotes, as they have both shown signs of great improvement and will need to continue that upward trend.

Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Igor Shesterkin is the fastest goaltender in franchise history to record 50 wins (79 GP). He is also the ninth-fastest goalie since 1943-44 (modern era) to win 50 games.

Kirill Kaprizov recorded 112 points in his first 100 career games, the most in the NHL since Evgeni Malkin (114 in 2006-07). Kaprizov has the seventh-most goals through his first 100 career games since 1991-92 (50).

Kris Letang is the fastest Pittsburgh Penguins’ defenceman since Sergei Zubov (1995-96) to record 40 assists in a season (48 GP).

Andrew Hammond has the eighth-longest span between wins in the NHL since 1943-44 (2,143 days).

Elias Lindholm has the second-longest goal streak in franchise history (seven games), trailing only Gary Roberts (eight games) and Kent Nilsson (eight games).

Ryan Johansen recorded his 500th career point.

Mikael Backlund took sole possession of fifth in franchise history with 792 games played, passing Theo Fleury.

Brayden Schenn scored his 100th goal as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

Edmonton Oilers’ Tyler Benson scored his first career goal.

Tomas Nosek played his 300th career game.

Tim Stutzle played his 100th career game.

Laurent Brossoit played his 100th career game.

There is some great news out of Montreal, as newly acquired goaltender Hammond finally made his way back to the NHL and earned himself a win. Shesterkin and Kaprizov also have continued their torrid run from the beginning of their careers for their respective franchises. While Letang is having an amazing season in his contract year. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from around the league with the NHL Stats Corner.