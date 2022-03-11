NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Senators, Panthers

The latest edition of NHL Stats News features a ton of milestone-setting marks by the Edmonton Oilers captain, the Toronto Maple Leafs achieving unfortunate records, and J.T. Miller showing why he is one of the best players on the Vancouver Canucks. Then we go to a couple of records being reached by young Ottawa Senators players, milestones set by multiple Florida Panthers players, and much more.

Goals & Points Keep Coming for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid has recorded the fourth-most 80-point seasons in franchise history (six), trailing Wayne Gretzky (nine), Jari Kurri (nine), and Mark Messier (eight). McDavid is the first player to record six straight 80-point seasons since Sidney Crosby (2013-14 to 2018-19). In NHL history, only three players have recorded more 80-point seasons before turning 26 years old than McDavid (six): Gretzky (eight), Dale Hawerchuk (eight), and Steve Yzerman (seven).

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McDavid is the fourth player in franchise history with six consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Kurri (10), Gretzky (nine), and Glenn Anderson (eight). McDavid tied Auston Matthews for the most consecutive 30-goal seasons among active players. He’s scored the fifth-most game-winning goals by a player aged 25 or younger in NHL history (48), trailing Gretzky (58), Jaromir Jagr (55), Alex Ovechkin (52), and Anderson (49).

McDavid has scored the most overtime goals in franchise history (11), breaking a tie with Leon Draisaitl. Brad Malone recorded his first NHL points in over six years.

Maple Leafs Having Tough Year in Net

The Maple Leafs have tied a franchise record by using their fifth goaltender this season; the last time it was accomplished was 1983-84. The goalies they’ve used this season: Jack Campbell (40 GP), Petr Mrazek (16 GP), Joseph Woll (four GP), Michael Hutchinson (two GP), and Erik Kallgren (one GP) (from ‘The Maple Leafs Have Yet Another Goaltending Conundrum,’ The Hockey News, March 10, 2022).

The Maple Leafs currently have the third-worst save percentage in a calendar month in franchise history (.836), trailing only March 1982 (.821) and January 1986 (.832). They’ve allowed four-plus goals in five straight games for the first time since 2019 and allowed four-plus goals in four straight home games for the first time since 2014.

J.T. Miller Surging

Miller has recorded the third-most four-point games this season (three), trailing Joe Pavelski (four) and Leon Draisaitl (four). He’s the first Canucks player to record three or more four-plus point games in a season since Markus Naslund (2003-04). It’s also the fourth-most four-plus point games in a season in franchise history. He is having an amazing season and could be considered their MVP.

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Miller’s 10-game point streak is the longest by a Canucks player since Henrik Sedin (12 GP in 2013-14). Quinn Hughes has recorded the ninth-most assists in a season in franchise history (41); Dave Kearns (55 in 1976-77) holds the record.

Norris & Tkachuk Start Careers on Right Foot

Josh Norris has recorded the most goals through a player’s first 100 career games with the Senators (39), tying Alexei Yashin. Norris also tied Daniel Alfredsson for a franchise record, with five multi-goals games in his first 100 career games.

Brady Tkachuk is one of three players in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in three of their first four career seasons, joining Yashin and Martin Havlat. Tkachuk tied Jason Spezza for fifth-most points by a player in franchise history before the age of 23 (167).

Multiple Panthers Hit Milestones

Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded the most assists in a season in franchise history (64) and is making his case for the Hart Trophy. Aaron Ekblad is the third defenceman in franchise history to record four assists in a game, joining Bryan McCabe and Brian Campbell.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sam Reinhart recorded his sixth career hat trick. The Panthers had two players score multiple goals in a period for the first time since 2000 (Ray Whitney and Ray Sheppard). Anthony Duclair tied a franchise record with a power-play goal in four consecutive games, while Carter Verhaeghe played his 100th game with the Panthers.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Arizona Coyotes are the fourth team in the past 30 years to score multiple goals in at least eight consecutive periods, joining the Buffalo Sabres (10 in 1989), Pittsburgh Penguins (nine), and the Detroit Red Wings (eight). The Coyotes have scored the eighth-most goals in a three-game span since 1992-93 (22). The last team to score more goals in a three-game span was the Penguins (23 in 1995).

The Montreal Canadiens have recorded the third-most games allowing five or more goals in franchise history (23); they had 26 in 1983-84 and 24 in 1992-93.

The Minnesota Wild have recorded the most multi-goal comeback wins in a season in franchise history (seven), besting the previous record set in 2006-07. It is the most multi-goal comeback wins among any team this season. The Wild are tied for the most one-goal wins (17) and have the most shootout wins this season (five).

The Calgary Flames have four 25-plus goal-scorers at the 57 GP mark for the second time in franchise history. The other time: 1987-88.

Player

Patrick Kane tied Bobby Hull for second-most points in franchise history (1153) and trails only Stan Mikita (1467).

Nicklas Backstrom recorded his 1000th career point. He is the first player from the 2006 NHL Draft to reach 1000. He is also the sixth Swedish-born player to record 1000 points; Mats Sundin holds the record with 1349. Backstrom recorded the sixth-most assists through a player’s first 1000 points in NHL history (737).

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Craig Anderson recorded his 300th career win, making him the 39th goaltender in NHL history to win 300. He is the fifth active goaltender to record 300 wins, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (510), Carey Price (360), Jonathan Quick (351), and Sergei Bobrovsky (327). Anderson is the sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games, joining Ryan Miller (391), John Vanbiesbrouck (374), Tom Barrasso (369), Quick, and Mike Richter (301).

Ilya Sorokin has recorded the third-most shutouts in a season in franchise history (six), trailing Glenn Resch (seven in 1975-76) and Semyon Varlamov (seven in 2020-21). Sorokin has recorded the seventh-most shutouts in his first 60 games since 1929-30.

Adam Fox is the third defenceman in franchise history to record 50 assists in 55 games or fewer in a season, joining Brian Leetch (47 GP in 1991-92) and Sergei Zubov (49 GP in 1993-94).

Jakub Vrana required the fewest games in franchise history to score 10 goals (13 GP), beating the previous record held by Yzerman (15 GP) and Bill Lochead (15 GP).

David Pastrnak has scored the seventh-most power-play goals in franchise history (81).

Johnny Gaudreau recorded his sixth career hat trick. He is the eighth player in franchise history to record six career hat tricks. He’s scored the 10th-most goals in franchise history (196).

Jack Hughes has recorded the second-longest home point streak in franchise history (13 GP), trailing only Patrik Elias (17 GP in 1999-00).

Lucas Raymond has recorded the fourth-most points by a teenager in franchise history (45); Yzerman holds the record with 176.

Mark Scheifele has recorded the fourth-most 50-plus point seasons in franchise history (seven), trailing Thomas Steen (11), Dale Hawerchuk (nine), and Blake Wheeler (eight).

Anders Lee recorded his first career hat trick.

Los Angeles Kings’ Jordan Spence became the first Australian-born player to play in the NHL.

Jack Ahcan of the Boston Bruins scored his first career goal.

Zach Sawchenko of the San Jose Sharks recorded his first career win.

The Coyotes seemed to have turned things around goal-scoring-wise, while the Wild continue to come back in games this season. The last two days featured a couple of impressive milestones from Backstrom, Kane, and Anderson, while we also saw a number of firsts. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from around the NHL, with NHL Stats News dropping every couple of days.

Sources: NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.