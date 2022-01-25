Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau Should be a Hart Trophy Candidate

The Florida Panthers are on fire as of late. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games and have collected a point in eight of those last 10 games. Furthermore, they currently hold the top spot in the Atlantic Division at 61 points through 42 games played at a record of 28-9-5. One of the biggest parts of their success is one of their star wingers in Jonathan Huberdeau, who has quietly taken the league by storm with his amazing performance each and every night he’s played. As a result, he should be nominated for the Hart Trophy for what he’s done to uplift the team and the performance he’s had all season long.

Huberdeau is in Elite Company

Huberdeau’s stats this season are with some of the best in the NHL. Currently, he leads the team with 58 points (16 goals, 42 assists) through 42 games dressed. That ties for the league lead in points with Washington Capitals forward and captain Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Furthermore, he leads the team in power-play points with 18 (three goals, 15 assists). In assists, he leads the league with 42 apples. In addition, he averages 1.38 points per game, which makes for the seventh-best point pace in the league. That average brings him to a potential 113 point pace on the season.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Bruins, Rangers, Stars, Lightning, Panthers, Avalanche

Additionally, he was named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week twice earlier this season, with a third star and first-star appearance.

As a result of his elite performance this season, he was named as Florida’s representative for the All-Star Game next month in Vegas. This will be his second All-Star selection in his career.

“One of the premier playmakers in the National Hockey League, Jonathan’s production is matched only by his consummate professionalism,” said Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. “He is an all-star leader and teammate, making those around him better in every way. We are proud that he has earned this tremendous opportunity and are looking forward to him bringing the growing excitement surrounding the Florida Panthers to Las Vegas.”

Huberdeau Elevates His Team Every Night

What Huberdeau has done for this team has elevated them to give them a chance every single night they hit the ice. This includes not only his line partners in forwards Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett but even his captain in Aleksander Barkov.

Related: Florida Panthers’ 2022 New Year’s Resolutions

On the second line, he’s slotted in with Duclair and Bennett, it combined for a whopping total of 116 points (51 goals, 65 assists). His playmaking ability is seen as something special.

“Huby’s such a special player,” Duclair said. “One of the best playmakers in the league.”

Due to his special abilities, and his impressive leadership by example, he proudly dons the “A” on his jersey.

It’s Huby Doobie Doo Time in South Florida.

With only 40 games left in the season, “Huby” has time to make an even bigger impact in the NHL. Florida is still cooking in arguably one of their best seasons in franchise history.

Jonathan Huberdeau has had arguably the best season of his career by leading the league with 58 points on his current campaign.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since coming into the league in the abbreviated season of 2012, Huberdeau has made his presence known in South Florida. Fast forward 10 years from then, the Saint Jerome native is now one of the best players in the game today. With the pure talent he brings to the lineup and what he’s done this season for the Panthers, he should argue his case for being at least a nominee for the Hart Trophy this season.