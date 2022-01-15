NHL Stat Corner: Bruins, Rangers, Stars, Lightning, Panthers, Avalanche

In this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, the Boston Bruins lead it off with a ton of milestones from a few players, while the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning feature a couple of goal-scorers. The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers continue their dominance at home, along with much more for you.

Marchand & Pastrnak’s Back-To-Back Hat Tricks

Brad Marchand scored two goals in 0:15, the fastest by a Boston Bruins’ player since Milan Lucic (0:15) in 2010. Only Phil Esposito (4) has more consecutive multi-goal games in franchise history than Marchand (3). It was Marchand’s fifth career hat trick and he is the 14th different Bruins player to record a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens. It was his 33rd career shorthanded goal, 14th in NHL history. He is tied with Guy Carbonneau all-time and has six more shorthanded goals than the next closest active player.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

David Pastrnak scored his 50th career game-opening goal, second since debuting in 2014-15. Only Marchand has scored more in that time (52). Pastrnak recorded his 11th career hat trick. He has recorded the fourth-most hat tricks in franchise history behind Phil Esposito (26), Cam Neely (14), and Johnny Bucyk (12). Pastrnak has the third-most hat tricks among active players, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (28) and Evgeni Malkin (12), and his 11 hat tricks since the start of 2017-18 are also tied for the most in the NHL over that span with Ovechkin. Urho Vaakanainen scored his first career goal.

Chris Kreider Continues to Lead Rangers

Chris Kreider scored the first shorthanded goal of his career. Kreider also reached 200 career goals. He is the ninth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 goals, doing so in 611 games. He is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with 23 and is set to smash his career-high in goals, which is 28.

Braden Schneider scored his first career goal in his NHL debut. Schneider became the seventh defenceman in franchise history to score a goal in his NHL debut, and first since Thomas Pock (2004).

Age Can’t Slow Down Joe Pavelski

Joe Pavelski is the oldest player (37y 185d) to record five or more points in a game since Teemu Selanne in 2011. He is the 12th oldest player in NHL history with a five-plus point game. It was a career-high in points for Pavelski.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jason Robertson holds the longest home-point streak in the NHL this season (11 GP). It is the sixth-longest home point streak in franchise history (Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars). Both of these players are at completely different stages in their careers but have been two of the most impressive stories on the Stars this season regardless.

Steven Stamkos Surges Up All-Time Scoring Lists

Steven Stamkos scored his 173rd power-play goal, tied for 30th all-time with Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau. He is also second among active players in power-play goals behind Alex Ovechkin (275). Stamkos scored his 457th career goal which ranks him 57th in NHL history. He broke a tie with Alex Delvecchio.

Jonathan Huberdeau Making His Mark in Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau is the second-fastest player in franchise history to reach 50 points in a season (37 GP). Only Pavel Bure (34 GP in 1999-00) reached it faster. Huberdeau (51) has a 19-point lead on the next closest teammate, Aaron Ekblad (32). He has been dominant once again this season leading the top team in the NHL.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Florida Panthers are the fourth-fastest team since 1967-68 to reach 20 home wins in a season (23 GP). Three teams did so in 22 GP: Anaheim Ducks (2013-14), San Jose Sharks (2008-09), Philadelphia Flyers (1986-87). The Panthers have five more home wins than the next closest team.

Avalanche Untouchable at Home

The Colorado Avalanche have a 13-game home winning streak, the longest by any team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. They extended their franchise-record point streak to 13 games.

The Avalanche’s home point streak of 15 games is tied for the third-longest in franchise history (14-0-1). They’ve had two 17-game home point streaks in 2020-21 and 2002-03.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The NHL set a record for most players to appear in an NHL game this season (1012), breaking the record set last season. The NHL also set an all-time record for most goaltenders to play in a game in a season (100). The schedule is less than 43% finished, per Sportsnet Stats. There have been more goaltender appearances this season than the entire Original Six era (98).

The St. Louis Blues have an NHL-best 13 comeback victories this season. The Blues also extended their home point streak to 13 games (12-0-1), third-longest in franchise history.

The Minnesota Wild have a 10-game winning streak against the Anaheim Ducks, the longest winning streak vs one opponent in franchise history. The Wild scored their second-fastest two goals in a span of 0:04. The quickest in franchise history was 0:03 in 2004. It was the fastest two goals with a goaltender in net.

The Columbus Blue Jackets recorded the second-fastest three goals in franchise history (1:07). The fastest three goals in franchise history came in 2016 (0:51).

Player

Auston Matthews is the first player in franchise history to score a goal in nine consecutive road games. He has 11 goals in that span.

Kyle Connor is tied with the fifth-most 20-goal seasons in franchise history (5). It is his fifth consecutive 20-goal season.

Dustin Brown is the seventh player in franchise history to record 700 points with the Los Angeles Kings.

Andrew Cogliano played his 1100th career game.

Jeff Skinner recorded his 500th career point.

Jordan Eberle became the first All-Star in franchise history for the Seattle Kraken.

Mark Pysyk recorded his 100th career point.

Winnipeg Jets’ Dylan Samberg recorded his first career point in his NHL debut.

Tyler Bozak played his 200th game for the Blues.

Matthews’ goal-scoring tear on the road continues, and Connor is proving to be one of the top goal-scorers in the league each year. There were a couple of impressive point milestones, while the Blue Jackets and Wild scored goals in very quick succession. In another season affected by COVID, the NHL has deployed a record number of skaters and goaltenders before the halfway point in the season. This will most likely continue and climb to a mark that will be very hard to break in the future. Come back in a few days and stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL.