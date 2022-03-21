NHL Talk: Capitals, Rangers, Sabres & Flyers

In this edition of NHL Talk, we discuss the top storylines with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more.

Listen to The Hockey Writers Podcast on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts, every weekday (Monday to Friday), for THW contributors discussing the hottest topics around the NHL and hockey world.

Click here to follow The Hockey Writers Podcast on your favourite audio streaming app.

Flyers Get First Win Since Giroux’s Departure

The Philadelphia Flyers won its first game since trading long-time captain Claude Giroux, 2-1, over the New York Islanders on Sunday. There is a culture change underway in Philadelphia after sending Giroux to the Florida Panthers after he played his 1000th game with the team that drafted him against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Philadelphia head coach Mike Yeo discussed this opportunity for his players after picking up win No. 1 without Giroux.

Mike Yeo, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“There’s a bit of an opportunity here for guys to step into, I don’t want to say a new era, that sounds a little bit corny here, but that’s kind of what it is,” Yeo said. “We’re going to need some of these guys to take another step in their career, and they’re certainly ready for that, for sure. I don’t mean that as a slight to what they’ve done in the past. It’s just we’re asking more of them now. They’re not the followers anymore. Now, they’re the leaders.”

Capitals’ Ovechkin Ties Gretzky for Most 40-Goal Seasons in NHL History

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. It is the 12th time in his career that he has tallied 40 goals, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. The 36-year-old leads the Capitals with 76 points (40 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games this season.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“He’s been consistent from start to finish with his game. Pretty incredible accomplishment,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “But for me, it’s been a consistent thing we’ve seen from training camp right from the start of the season right through now.”

Rangers’ Georgiev Makes Season-High 44 Saves in Shutout Win

New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev earned the seventh shutout of his NHL career in a 2-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. He saved all 44 shots, a new career-high for the 26-year-old. It was a statement performance for a goaltender who has been up-and-down this season, with a .899 save percentage (SV%) and 2.99 goals-against average (GAA).

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It felt pretty great,” Georgiev said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had a game like that, where it’s been not a lot of goals in a tight game until the end. I tried to enjoy that and be in the moment.”

Sabres’ Dahlin Secures Victory With Overtime-Winner

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into overtime in a 3-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. After tallying an assist on the Sabres’ second goal of the night, Dahlin fired a puck through the five-hole of Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko – although the shot was intended for the top of the net. The 21-year-old improved to 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 61 games this season.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Related: NHL Talk: Islanders, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Stars, Kings & More

“Anybody that had any doubts about Rasmus Dahlin, just watch that game,” Sabres head coach Don Granato said. “He was amazing both ways. Even the penalty he took, you can see how assertive, aggressive he is in killing a play and wanting to kill a play, and he takes as much pride defensively now and loves the defensive side of the game, and tonight obviously prolific offensively. He’s just slippery.”