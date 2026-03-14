Nikita Klepov- 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nikita Klepov

2025-26 Team: Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Date of Birth: June 27, 2008

Place of Birth: Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2026 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (Mid-Term): 16th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s March Top 96 (THW): 18th

Forbes’ Top 64 February Rankings (THW): 16th

Orth’s Top 32 February Rankings (THW): 21st

Craig Button (TSN): 28th

Daily Faceoff: 22nd

Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet): 17th

Jason Bukala (Sportsnet): 28th

SMAHT Scouting: 29th

One of the top players this season in the 2025 CHL Import draft class, Nikita Klepov, had himself a busy offseason this past year between being drafted by the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) in the first round of the aforementioned CHL Import Draft and helping the United States win the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Klepov helped put his name on the map ahead of his draft-year season at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he put his playmaking skills on full display. He was one of the United States’ most consistent offensive presences in the tournament and was tied for the most assists on the American team. His performance in the tournament was only just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Once he arrived in Saginaw for the 2025-26 season, Klepov immediately stood out. Whether it is on the offensive side of the puck or making plays on his end of the ice, he has taken his game to another level this season after a solid one with the Sioux Falls Musketeers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season. What stands out most when he has possession of the puck in the offensive zone is the calmness with which he plays. When he has the puck, he does not rush or force a pass or play, having the IQ and vision to know when and where to attack. While he’s not the biggest (6-foot, 181 pounds), Klepov has no issue going to the middle of the ice with the puck to make a play and can play anywhere in the offensive zone, making him a threat to fire from anywhere. He does need to work on bulking up a bit to handle the physical nature of the game at the next level, though.

Klepov’s offensive skill set, along with his IQ, vision, and patience, has been on full display this season for the Spirit as well. It starts with his stickhandling and puck work through the neutral zone, where he makes a difficult play look easy with quick moves to weave his way through, and then uses his hands in the offensive zone to maneuver himself into a good spot. While he does have good speed, the mechanics of his skating are an area where he could improve. He has great playmaking ability thanks to his vision on the ice, finding teammates in spots some would not think to pass or play, and also has the shot to be a goal-scorer when he needs to be. To this point of the OHL season, the future Michigan State Spartan is second in the league in points (88) and sits in the top ten in both goals (36) and assists (52).

Related: THW’s 2026 NHL Draft Guide

With the Spirit losing the trio of Igor Chernyshov, Michael Misa, and Zayne Parekh to the NHL, Klepov and fellow 2026 draft-eligible teammate, Egor Barabanov, have been welcomed additions to the roster this season. He has helped replace the production a bit, not just in five-on-five play, but on the power play, where he ranks in the top three in the OHL in points (33), and has shown the ability to play in any situation.

On the defensive side of the puck, Klepov is a very responsible player when fully engaged in the play, which is the biggest area for improvement for him. There are times when he is not fully active and finds himself more of a bystander. But overall, he has a strong two-way game and is still impactful at both ends of the ice, even when his production may not be there (which does not happen often).

Other THW Draft Profiles

Nikita Klepov- NHL Draft Projection

He may not be the biggest or strongest player on the ice, but that is something he can work on as he continues to mature, so an NHL team will certainly love the skill and upside everyone has seen from Klepov this season in Saginaw. The all-around upside that Klepov has, led by being a massive threat in the offensive zone, should help put him in the middle of the first round at this year’s draft.

Quotables

“Klepov’s offensive upside is intriguing. He has outstanding puck touch and is best described as equal parts shooter and distributor. His three-zone detail ranges, but his offensive upside wins out for me for now.”- Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“In the offensive zone he’s versatile and dangerous, capable of creating from the half wall, drifting off puck to find shooting lanes, or planting himself at the net front, and he flashes high-end vision through his passing in transition and breaking down defensive structures with his passing in the offensive zone.”- SMAHT Scouting

“When the puck is on his stick, that’s when he goes into high gear as he’s a dynamic play driver and facilitator. He shows that excellent combination of his patience, speed, soft hands and puck control. You just never know what he’s going to do as he shows great deception with his movements and hands and does a great job to bait defenders in and leave them in the dust.”- Peter Baracchini, THW

Strengths

He has great patience with the puck on his stick and is always looking for the smart play

High IQ and vision

Good speed

Strong stickhandling with the puck on his stick

Responsible player at both ends of the ice

High-end playmaking skill

Strong shooting ability

Has a strong willingness to battle and go to the middle of the ice

Under Construction/ Improvements to Make

While having speed with his skating, his mechanics could use a bit of work

Bulking up would help him endure the physical nature at the next level

Staying more engaged in the play in the defensive zone will take his two-way game to another level.

NHL Potential

Klepov has the offensive skills to be an impact player at the NHL level, especially if he can build up his frame a bit. A question mark with his game is how his overall offensive game will translate in the NHL. He may not end up being a player who drives the play and is a top-line forward, but he should easily be a top-six player who can play on both the power play and penalty kill for an NHL organization.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achivements

2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (USA)- Gold Medal

2025 CHL Import Draft first-round pick

2025 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Nikita Klepov Stats

Videos

Klepov has the record ✅



With his assist on Egor Barabanov's goal, Nikita Klepov has the most points by a rookie in @SpiritHockey franchise history!#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/qtOz84zcH7 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 15, 2026

Nikita Klepov was on another level 🔥



Fresh off the #OHLTopProspects Game, the @SpiritHockey forward stacked up six points (2-4–6) across two games, earning both #OHLROTW and @cogeco #OHLPOTW honours.



DETAILS 🗞️: https://t.co/TNljgoRtcM pic.twitter.com/UsA1tnkJ0a — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 19, 2026