NY Islanders Stock Market: Nelson, Lee, Holmstrom & More

Welcome to the fifth edition of the New York Islanders Stock Market, a series dedicated to analyzing the recent performance of all things related to the Islanders, including players, coaches, management, prospects, and more. While a single game can drastically impact a player’s outlook, this series will rely on more meaningful sample sizes to form well-rounded evaluations.

Since the fourth edition, the Islanders have played 10 games, going 4-6-0 in that span. There have been some embarrassing losses, including a 7-1 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 23 and a 5-3 loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 15. Regardless, some individual players have found success while a few have struggled, offering Isles nation a lot to think about at the start of the new year.

Down – Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson has greatly struggled as of late. He has not scored a goal since November, and in the Islanders’ last 10 games, he has just three assists. In their last 10 games, the Islanders have posted a goals percentage (G%) of just 47.06 and an expected goals percentage (xG) of 48.10 at even strength, as per Natural Stat Trick.

While Nelson has faced a tough stretch, there is still reason for optimism. He has been creating scoring chances and maintaining a solid defensive presence, positioning him for a strong performance in the coming weeks, leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he will represent the United States.

Up – Anders Lee

Anders Lee continues to carry the offensive load for the Islanders. He has scored five goals and eight points in his past 10 games and currently leads the team in goals (18) and points (32) on the season. He has been converting many of his scoring chances and appears in better physical shape compared to previous seasons. At 34 years old, he still has one year left on his seven-year, $49 million contract. However, his recent performance could prompt the Islanders to explore trading their captain.

Down – Kyle Palmieri

Like Nelson, Kyle Palmieri has also been struggling recently. In his last 10 games, he has registered only one goal and three points. The second line has fallen apart, prompting head coach Patrick Roy to separate Nelson and Palmieri in an attempt to spark some offense. With Palmieri also without a contract for next season, the value of his next contract is steadily declining with each passing game.

Up – Simon Holmstrom

While Simon Holmstrom was recently placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury, his play prior to the injury was strong. In his past seven games, he has two goals, four primary assists, and seven points, increasing his season totals to nine goals and 22 points in 37 games, each top five among Islanders skaters.

NY Islanders Stock Market (The Hockey Writers)

Holmstrom signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Islanders last offseason and will be a restricted free agent again following this season. The 23-year-old started the season with the expectation of being a long-term member of the bottom six, but his offensive production has made a middle-six role now seem realistic. How and when he recovers from injury will be crucial, but it appears the Islanders have finally seen the return they hoped for from their 2019 first-round pick.

Down – Playoff Odds

The Islanders’ playoff hopes are way down. They sit 15th in the Eastern Conference standings and five points out of a playoff spot. They will need to overcome seven teams just to earn a Wild Card spot, and that will not be easy with their grueling schedule ahead. MoneyPuck currently gives the team just a 19.5% chance of making the playoffs, yet that is still only the 12th highest odds among Eastern Conference teams. A six-to-seven-game winning streak is necessary if they hope to get back into a playoff position.

Up – Cole Eiserman & Danny Nelson

Cole Eiserman and Danny Nelson each won a gold medal with the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Ottawa, and the two forwards played a crucial role in the team’s success.

Eiserman finished the tournament with three goals and seven points in seven games, including the game-winner in the United States’ semifinal matchup against Czechia. The 18-year-old lasered a powerful slapshot off a pass from Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connelly, who was selected one pick ahead of Eiserman in the 2024 Draft, sending the puck past Utah Hockey Club prospect Michael Hrabal.

Eiserman began the tournament on the second line for the United States but was relegated to the role of 13th forward as a power play specialist. However, head coach David Carle praised the Boston University standout, applauding his adaptability and team-first mindset.

Nelson, who had previously won a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 WJC, returned for the second straight year and was one of the United States’ top players of the tournament. He was a mainstay as the second-line center, and he saw regular time on the power play and penalty kill.

Nelson finished the tournament with four goals and six points in seven games, including the game-winner against Canada in the final game of the preliminary round to clinch to top seed in Group A for the United States. Additionally, Carle trusted Nelson to take faceoffs during overtime of the gold medal game against Finland, demonstrating that the 19-year-old was the top faceoff specialist on the tournament’s best team.

Up – Islanders Trade Value

Although both Palmieri and Brock Nelson have faced recent struggles, their trade values have not diminished. The 2025 Trade Deadline market is expected to be particularly weak, meaning teams will likely be eager to acquire the Islanders’ forwards if they become available. If general manager Lou Lamoriello plays his cards rights, he could secure a significant haul for both, potentially giving the Islanders a total of three first-round picks at the 2025 Draft, along with some young roster players and prospects.

The Islanders are on the road out west this week, with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow (Jan. 9) before taking on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center for the first time ever on Saturday (Jan 11). The Islanders previously played Utah at UBS Arena on Oct. 10 where they fell 5-4 in overtime.