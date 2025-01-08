Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Blackhawks – 1/8/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (25-15-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-25-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan

Trent Miner
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Jonathan Drouin (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Miner will make his first NHL start; he played 34:58 in relief of Justus Annunen and allowed one goal on 13 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15. … Drouin took part in the skate but will not play; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he is “hoping” the forward can play at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Craig Smith — Lukas Reichel — Ryan Donato

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Patrick Maroon

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Maroon, a forward, will be a scratch for rest, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said.

