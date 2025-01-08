Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Blackhawks – 1/8/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (25-15-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-25-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan
Trent Miner
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Jonathan Drouin (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Miner will make his first NHL start; he played 34:58 in relief of Justus Annunen and allowed one goal on 13 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15. … Drouin took part in the skate but will not play; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he is “hoping” the forward can play at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 3-1 Win Over the Panthers
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Avalanche – 1/6/25
- Jakub Dobes Helps Canadiens Beat the Avalanche 2-1 in a Shootout
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Craig Smith — Lukas Reichel — Ryan Donato
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Patrick Maroon
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
Maroon, a forward, will be a scratch for rest, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, Red Wings, Flames
- 3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 6-2 Win Over Blackhawks
- Rangers Defeat the Blackhawks 6-2 in 600th All-Time Matchup